Moto3: MLav Racing splits with Josh Whatley

'It’s clear to see from the data that Josh is riding great, however it’s nigh on impossible to negate a power to weight disadvantage'

Josh Whatley
After two and a half seasons in Moto3, MLav Racing and Josh Whatley have ‘mutually agreed to conclude their contract ahead of the summer break'.

Whatley joined the team as a 16-year-old rookie in 2022 scoring his first (5) points the following year.

After being injured at the end of last season, Whatley returned for the opening round of 2024 but is still pointless after nine events.

Team owner and former grand prix rider Michael Laverty felt Whatley’s size is a major disadvantage.

MotoGP.com’s start-of-season rider stats list Whatley as 2kg heavier (at 62kg) than team-mate Scott Ogden (60kg) but 4cm shorter.

“It’s disappointing not to complete the season with Josh, although following 2 and a half seasons together we can logically make the decision that neither party stood to benefit from continuing until November,” explained Laverty.

“The Moto3 class is more suited to smaller/lighter riders, it’s clear to see from the data that Josh is riding great, however it’s nigh on impossible to negate a power to weight disadvantage; he has simply outgrown the machine as he matured and will be much more rewarded in a larger capacity class.

“I’d like to thank Josh for his efforts and professionalism, we wish him the very best for his future.”

Ogden has scored points on three occasions this year, with a best finish of tenth at the Sachsenring on Sunday, when he was 5.8s from race winner David Alonso.

Whatley finished 21st and 39.552s from Alonso in Germany.

MLav Racing is yet to announce who will take over Whatley's Honda for the remainder of the season, starting with the team's home British Grand Prix at Silverstone in early August.

Josh Whatley, Scott Ogden, MLav Racing.
