2024 German Moto3 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Race Results

Round nine of the Moto3 championship, the German Grand Prix, saw David Alonso happy to lead out front, dictating most of the race as he claimed a sixth win in 2024, with Taiyo Furusato keeping the pressure on until the final lap.

The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team rider took over the lead when Collin Veijer fell early in down the waterfall and bar a short stint in the lead from Furusato, the Colombian dictated the race and the pace out front.

Able to respond out front any time he was challenged, Alonso looked every inch a champion as he picked up another 25 points.

2024 Moto3 Germany - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 33m 02.956s 2 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.187s 3 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.339s 4 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +2.362s 5 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +2.438s 6 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +3.786s 7 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +3.869s 8 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +5.461s 9 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +5.685s 10 Scott Ogden GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +5.817s 11 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +6.021s 12 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +13.085s 13 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +25.001s 14 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +25.069s 15 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +25.071s 16 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +38.789s 17 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +39.177s 18 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +39.387s 19 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +39.487s 20 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +39.671s 21 Joshua Whatley GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +39.789s 22 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +47.128s 23 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +1m 08.504s 24 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM) DNF 25 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF 26 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) DNF

Taiyo Furusato had survived an early trip through the gravel at full gas at turn ten, when Munoz forced him wide, to fight back and be a constant feature at the front of the race along with Jose Antonio Rueda, as they took turns in second to push Alonso for the lead.

The Honda Team Asia rider looked to be lining up a move on the last lap in the last corner, but a twitch on his bike needed saving, so defensive moves were the order of the day instead, allowing Alonso to lead over the line by 0.187s It is Furusato’s second podium visit of the season, the first coming back at the opening round in Qatar.

The pressure was no longer from Rueda - the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider suffered a strange fall at the end of the penultimate lap where his rear locked up, quick thinking saw him pull into the gravel and crash without collecting any onther bikes.

Assen winner Ivan Ortola was now in third, having started down in 12th on the grid and having been around the penalty loop once, the best recovery from any of the riders to do so.

The MT Helmets - MSi rider had almost been knocked into by Stefano Nepa heading into the loop, and then almost collided with teammate Ryusei Yamanaka on the exit, but survived to fight back and catch and move through the lead group for a third place finish, close enough to pressure Furusato to the line.

Adrian Fernandez was fourth, just ahead of Leopard teammate Angel Piqueras, the top rookie in fifth. They had a small lead on track over Yamanaka, who did an amazing job to nullify his three trips around the penalty loop - having completed his first successfully, he was awarded a further two as a penalty for a jump start.

Daniel Holgado was as high as challenging for fifth on his way to seventh, The Red Bull GasGas tech3 rider still made gains on his qualifying position having sat in 13th on the grid.

David Munoz was again all action, with plenty of contact and evasive moves needed away from his BOE Motorsports bike on his way to eighth.

Tatsuki Suzuki had to battle hard just to finish where he started, in ninth for Liqui Moly IntactGP, withh Scott Ogden pressuring him for the position as he completed the top ten for MLav Racing.

There was a small gap before Joel Kelso arrived at the line on the second BOE bike in eleventh, with Stefano Nepa recovering to twelfth after his long lap penalty for LevelUp - MTA.

Fillippo Farioli was the best of the riders handed a pitlane start, in 13th at the chequered flag for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

The remaining points went to Joel Esteban in 14th and Matteo Bertelle after they too completed their penalties.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

From pole position Collin Veijer initially lead, before he fell at turn eleven, the Waterfall right at the start of the race. The Liqui Moly rider remounted to be in the last big battling group on track, finishing 18th.

Noah Dettwiler also got back on board to finish the race.

Jacob Roulstone survived contact with Piqueras when battling for eighth, only to fall later. Luca Lunetta had been third on the grid and was recovering well from his double long lap when he exited at turn one when leading the chasing group on 11th, joining Rueda with a DNF.

Championship Standings

Alonso’s win sees him extend his lead, now with 179 points heading into the summer break. A podium sees Ortola take over in second, but only just, he holds 121 points, with third placed Holgado on 120.

Picking up no points sees Veijer slip to fourth overall, with a total of 115.