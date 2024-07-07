2024 German Moto3 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Race Results
Race results from the 2024 German Moto3 Grand Prix at the Sachsenring, with David Alonso victorious for a sixth time.
Round nine of the Moto3 championship, the German Grand Prix, saw David Alonso happy to lead out front, dictating most of the race as he claimed a sixth win in 2024, with Taiyo Furusato keeping the pressure on until the final lap.
The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team rider took over the lead when Collin Veijer fell early in down the waterfall and bar a short stint in the lead from Furusato, the Colombian dictated the race and the pace out front.
Able to respond out front any time he was challenged, Alonso looked every inch a champion as he picked up another 25 points.
|2024 Moto3 Germany - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|33m 02.956s
|2
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.187s
|3
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.339s
|4
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+2.362s
|5
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+2.438s
|6
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+3.786s
|7
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+3.869s
|8
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+5.461s
|9
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+5.685s
|10
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+5.817s
|11
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+6.021s
|12
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+13.085s
|13
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+25.001s
|14
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+25.069s
|15
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+25.071s
|16
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+38.789s
|17
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+39.177s
|18
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+39.387s
|19
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+39.487s
|20
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+39.671s
|21
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+39.789s
|22
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+47.128s
|23
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1m 08.504s
|24
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)
|DNF
|25
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|DNF
|26
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|DNF
Taiyo Furusato had survived an early trip through the gravel at full gas at turn ten, when Munoz forced him wide, to fight back and be a constant feature at the front of the race along with Jose Antonio Rueda, as they took turns in second to push Alonso for the lead.
The Honda Team Asia rider looked to be lining up a move on the last lap in the last corner, but a twitch on his bike needed saving, so defensive moves were the order of the day instead, allowing Alonso to lead over the line by 0.187s It is Furusato’s second podium visit of the season, the first coming back at the opening round in Qatar.
The pressure was no longer from Rueda - the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider suffered a strange fall at the end of the penultimate lap where his rear locked up, quick thinking saw him pull into the gravel and crash without collecting any onther bikes.
Assen winner Ivan Ortola was now in third, having started down in 12th on the grid and having been around the penalty loop once, the best recovery from any of the riders to do so.
The MT Helmets - MSi rider had almost been knocked into by Stefano Nepa heading into the loop, and then almost collided with teammate Ryusei Yamanaka on the exit, but survived to fight back and catch and move through the lead group for a third place finish, close enough to pressure Furusato to the line.
Adrian Fernandez was fourth, just ahead of Leopard teammate Angel Piqueras, the top rookie in fifth. They had a small lead on track over Yamanaka, who did an amazing job to nullify his three trips around the penalty loop - having completed his first successfully, he was awarded a further two as a penalty for a jump start.
Daniel Holgado was as high as challenging for fifth on his way to seventh, The Red Bull GasGas tech3 rider still made gains on his qualifying position having sat in 13th on the grid.
David Munoz was again all action, with plenty of contact and evasive moves needed away from his BOE Motorsports bike on his way to eighth.
Tatsuki Suzuki had to battle hard just to finish where he started, in ninth for Liqui Moly IntactGP, withh Scott Ogden pressuring him for the position as he completed the top ten for MLav Racing.
There was a small gap before Joel Kelso arrived at the line on the second BOE bike in eleventh, with Stefano Nepa recovering to twelfth after his long lap penalty for LevelUp - MTA.
Fillippo Farioli was the best of the riders handed a pitlane start, in 13th at the chequered flag for SIC58 Squadra Corse.
The remaining points went to Joel Esteban in 14th and Matteo Bertelle after they too completed their penalties.
Crashes, Injuries and Replacements
From pole position Collin Veijer initially lead, before he fell at turn eleven, the Waterfall right at the start of the race. The Liqui Moly rider remounted to be in the last big battling group on track, finishing 18th.
Noah Dettwiler also got back on board to finish the race.
Jacob Roulstone survived contact with Piqueras when battling for eighth, only to fall later. Luca Lunetta had been third on the grid and was recovering well from his double long lap when he exited at turn one when leading the chasing group on 11th, joining Rueda with a DNF.
Championship Standings
Alonso’s win sees him extend his lead, now with 179 points heading into the summer break. A podium sees Ortola take over in second, but only just, he holds 121 points, with third placed Holgado on 120.
Picking up no points sees Veijer slip to fourth overall, with a total of 115.