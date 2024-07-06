2024 German Moto3 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Qualifying Results

A strong run of timesheet topping solo laps saw Collin Veijer take pole with record pace in qualifying for round nine, the Moto3 German Grand Prix.

The Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP rider was instantly fast and almost always solo on track as his lap time dropped over and over.

Championship leader dropped a new benchmark, and the rider from the Netherlands reacted. With David Munoz near enough to use as a reference ahead, though still alone he was able to refine his lap further to take the chequered flag with a new record lap of 1m 24.885s - for his first pole of the season.

Alonso’s lap on the CF Moto Gaviota Aspar was enough to hold second in a much more composed performance from the Colombian, finishing 0.336s slower after a fall filled practice.



2024 Moto3 Germany - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) 1m 24.885s 2 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.336s 3 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.337s 4 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.501s 5 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM) +0.503s 6 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.545s 7 Scott Ogden GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +0.552s 8 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.603s 9 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +0.769s 10 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.821s 11 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.822s 12 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.902s 13 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.926s 14 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.047s 15 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.173s 16 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +1.278s 17 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +1.544s 18 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +2.092s Q1 19 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 26.757s 20 Joshua Whatley GBR MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 26.810s 21 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 26.920s 22 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 27.427s 23 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 1m 27.560s 24 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 27.618s 25 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 27.849s 26 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 27.897s

Luca Lunetta was a master of placing himself well on track and his final tow in a fast group brought a front row start for the SIC58 Squadra Corse rookie, in third just a thousandth away from second.

Adrian Fernandez arrived with the top time. Having finished free practice first the Leopard rider returnee to top the timesheets again in P2 with a record lap.

On a lap that looked destined to move the Spaniard into first he was disturbed by his teammate Angel Piqueras, who had been sent out to join on behind, which caused him to lose enough time to miss out.

Fernandez then caused trouble of his own, running into Jose Antonio Rueda while he was on a hot lap full of red sectors on his way to fourth.

Despite that contact the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider kept going and finished one place behind in fifth.

Munoz was sixth for BOE Motorsports, only just ahead of Scott Ogden, the best of the riders to move up from Q1 for the MLav Racing team.

Taiyo Furusato spent much of his time shadowing others after setting his own early benchmark on his way to eighth for Honda Team Asia.

His fellow countryman Tatsuki Suzuki was ninth quickest for the Snipers team, while P1 leader Stefano Nepa completed the top ten for LevelUp - MTA.

Assen winner Ivan Ortola spent much of his time on track chasing around with Nepa, on his way to twelfth on the grid for MT helmets - MSI, behind teammate Ryusai Yamanaka.

Q1 - Holgado in session for second week in a row

Daniel Holgado was once again on the back foot, and as was the case in Assen, needing to set a fast Q1 time to progress.

Eleventh overnight following his Friday performance, the former championship leader saw his time drift backwards, with a late crash when in 14th sealing his fate, as the final push from the rest of the field saw him finish P2 in 16thas he was left gesticulating in the gravel, indicating contact.

A first flier for the Spaniard in Q1 saw him to fourth, needing a second run as that left him in danger of being pushed out of the progression places. On his return to track Holgado returned to first briefly before Joel Esteban (16th) put in the sessions best lap to head to Q2 with the best time. They were joined in moving on by Matteo Bertelle and Ogden.

In Q2 there was little improvement for Holgado, leading to a 13th place grid start.

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Xabi Zurutuza just missed out, improving on his final run as he mixed it on track with Ogden, but only enough for fifth in the session, so will be in 19th on the grid. It was a similar story for MLav rider Joshua Whatley as he tagged onto the back of the same group, climbing to sixth for 20th place.

Penalties aplenty in Moto3

There were several penalties handed out for the slow riding already seen after the huge group that hung around the track in P2 were sanctioned.

A double long lap penalty was awarded to Zurutuza, Lunetta, Carraro, Rossi and Buasri, with single trips coming for Nepa, Ortola, Almansa and Yamanaka. Furusato, Suzuki and Ogden all received a warning.

The heaviest penalties went to Farioli, Bertelle Esteban and Whatley, all of whom have a pit lane start, nullifying their qualifying placing.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Q1 saw a fall for Nicola Carraro, with a further crash in Q2 for Bertelle after moving into the session leaving him 18th for the Rivacold Snipers team.

