2024 German Moto3, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results

The opening day at the Sachsenring saw an unusual leader, with Stefano Nepa ahead at the chequered flag as Moto3 got underway in P1 to begin the German Grand Prix weekend.

Nepa sprang up the timesheeets I the closing minutes with a best of 1m 25.283s, just short of closing in on a record for the Level Up - MTA team. The Italian was able to not get caught up in the traffic in the closing minutes, with the field tripping over each other as the KTM held firm at the top to the chequered flag.

It marked a big turnaround in fortunes for Nepa who was 20th after the first practice session.

2024 Moto3 Germany - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 1m 25.283s 2 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.031s 3 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.964s 4 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.096s 5 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.115s 6 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.306s 7 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.395s 8 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM) +0.412s 9 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.443s 10 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.449s 11 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.458s 12 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.559s 13 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.567s 14 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +0.581s 15 Scott Ogden GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +0.616s 16 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +0.640s 17 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.673s 18 Joshua Whatley GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +0.948s 19 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.950s 20 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.052s 21 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.062s 22 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.101s 23 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.337s 24 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.461s 25 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.629s 26 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +2.903s

Assen winner Ivan Ortola got the best of his time behind teammate Ryusei Yamanaka, helped to second for MT Helmets - MSI , just 0.031s slower in a tight session where you had to go back to 20th to find someone not within a second of the lead time.

It was a dramatic session for David Alonso. The CF Moto Gaviota Aspar rider had a dramatic early fall at turn eleven - The waterfall, spilling down in with a big impact that knocked the visor off of his helmet. The Colombian had a long wait in the garage as his mechanics frantically worked on the bike.

Back on track the #80 was looking at his bike, coming back in for further work. Having dropped to 22nd, his final run saw him just get under the flag for a final run. That saw him need to tuck in behind and pass Luca Lunetta and then get around Angel Piqueras, with his race mode run delivering a strong recovery in third.

Collin Veijer was once again running solo to set the fourth best time for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.

Taiyo Furusato had a spell leading towards the close of the session and that lap held on for fifth for the Honda Team Asia rider.

The opening session was lead by Leopard’s Adrian Fernandez, top after a tyre change as several solo lappers took over at the top, with Jose Antonio Rueda using the same system to sit second, with Alonso alone on track for third.

By the end of P1 Fernandez was seventh overall, just ahead of Rueda again for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

The Spaniard was, in turn, just faster than Ryusei Yamanaka, who saw less benefit from his teamwork with Ortola, down in ninth, David Munoz completed the top ten for BOE Motorsports.

Daniel Holgado was as high as fourth before he settled back into his unwanted pattern of being down the timesheets in practice, less than half a second behind Nepa, he placed eleventh for Red Bull GasGas Tech3.

The final progression spots will be held overnight by SIC 58 Squadra Corse rider Luca Lunetta with the twelfth best time, Joel Kelso in 13th on the second BOE entry and Matteo Bertelle in 14th after a huge save on the Rivacold snipers bike, shuffling out MLav Racing rider Scott Ogden, who dropped from ninth in FP to 15th.

Not all riders were lucky enough to make a save in the FP session. Xavi Zurutuza had a similar crash to Alonso in turn eleven, while Tatsuki Suzuki went off at turn one, running on after his best lap. There were no falls in the first session.