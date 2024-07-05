2024 German Moto3, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2024 German Grand Prix (round 9) at the Sachsenring, where Stefano Nepa finished the day on top.

The opening day at the Sachsenring saw an unusual leader, with Stefano Nepa ahead at the chequered flag as Moto3 got underway in P1 to begin the German Grand Prix weekend.

Nepa sprang up the timesheeets I the closing minutes with a best of 1m 25.283s, just short of closing in on a record for the Level Up - MTA team. The Italian was able to not get caught up in the traffic in the closing minutes, with the field tripping over each other as the KTM held firm at the top to the chequered flag.

 

It marked a big turnaround in fortunes for Nepa who was 20th after the first practice session.

2024 Moto3 Germany - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)1m 25.283s
2Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.031s
3David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.964s
4Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.096s
5Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.115s
6Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.306s
7Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.395s
8Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+0.412s
9Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.443s
10David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.449s
11Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.458s
12Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.559s
13Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.567s
14Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+0.581s
15Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+0.616s
16Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+0.640s
17Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.673s
18Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+0.948s
19Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.950s
20Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.052s
21Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.062s
22Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.101s
23Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.337s
24David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.461s
25Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.629s
26Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.903s

Assen winner Ivan Ortola got the best of his time behind teammate Ryusei Yamanaka, helped to second for MT Helmets - MSI , just 0.031s slower in a tight session where you had to go back to 20th to find someone not within a second of the lead time.

It was a dramatic session for David Alonso. The CF Moto Gaviota Aspar rider had a dramatic early fall at turn eleven - The waterfall, spilling down in with a big impact that knocked the visor off of his helmet. The Colombian had a long wait in the garage as his mechanics frantically worked on the bike.

Back on track the #80 was looking at his bike, coming back in for further work. Having dropped to 22nd, his final run saw him just get under the flag for a final run. That saw him need to tuck in behind and pass Luca Lunetta and then get around Angel Piqueras, with his race mode run delivering a strong recovery in third.

Collin Veijer was once again running solo to set the fourth best time for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.

Taiyo Furusato had a spell leading towards the close of the session and that lap held on for fifth for the Honda Team Asia rider.

The opening session was lead by Leopard’s Adrian Fernandez, top after a tyre change as several solo lappers took over at the top, with Jose Antonio Rueda using the same system to sit second, with Alonso alone on track for third.

By the end of P1 Fernandez was seventh overall, just ahead of Rueda again for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

The Spaniard was, in turn, just faster than Ryusei Yamanaka, who saw less benefit from his teamwork with Ortola, down in ninth, David Munoz completed the top ten for BOE Motorsports.

Daniel Holgado was as high as fourth before he settled back into his unwanted pattern of being down the timesheets in practice, less than half a second behind Nepa, he placed eleventh for Red Bull GasGas Tech3.

The final progression spots will be held overnight by SIC 58 Squadra Corse rider Luca Lunetta with the twelfth best time, Joel Kelso in 13th on the second BOE entry and Matteo Bertelle in 14th after a huge save on the Rivacold snipers bike, shuffling out MLav Racing rider Scott Ogden, who dropped from ninth in FP to 15th.

Not all riders were lucky enough to make a save in the FP session. Xavi Zurutuza had a similar crash to Alonso in turn eleven, while Tatsuki Suzuki went off at turn one, running on after his best lap. There were no falls in the first session.

2024 Moto3 Germany  - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)1m25.938s
2Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+0.180s
3David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.189s
4Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.535s
5Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.642s
6Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.677s
7Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.710s
8Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+0.751s
9Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+0.829s
10Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+0.854s
11Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.095s
12Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+1.129s
13David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.194s
14Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+1.216s
15Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.379s
16Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.419s
17David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.439s
18Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.471s
19Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.510s
20Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.540s
21Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.673s
22Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.838s
23Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.172s
24Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+2.252s
25Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.302s
26Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.511s

