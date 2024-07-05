2024 German Moto3, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto2 2024 German Grand Prix (round 9) at the Sachsenring, where Stefano Nepa finished the day on top.
The opening day at the Sachsenring saw an unusual leader, with Stefano Nepa ahead at the chequered flag as Moto3 got underway in P1 to begin the German Grand Prix weekend.
Nepa sprang up the timesheeets I the closing minutes with a best of 1m 25.283s, just short of closing in on a record for the Level Up - MTA team. The Italian was able to not get caught up in the traffic in the closing minutes, with the field tripping over each other as the KTM held firm at the top to the chequered flag.
It marked a big turnaround in fortunes for Nepa who was 20th after the first practice session.
|2024 Moto3 Germany - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|1m 25.283s
|2
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.031s
|3
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+0.964s
|4
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+0.096s
|5
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.115s
|6
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.306s
|7
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.395s
|8
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)
|+0.412s
|9
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.443s
|10
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.449s
|11
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.458s
|12
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.559s
|13
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.567s
|14
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+0.581s
|15
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.616s
|16
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+0.640s
|17
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.673s
|18
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.948s
|19
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+0.950s
|20
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.052s
|21
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.062s
|22
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.101s
|23
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.337s
|24
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.461s
|25
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.629s
|26
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+2.903s
Assen winner Ivan Ortola got the best of his time behind teammate Ryusei Yamanaka, helped to second for MT Helmets - MSI , just 0.031s slower in a tight session where you had to go back to 20th to find someone not within a second of the lead time.
It was a dramatic session for David Alonso. The CF Moto Gaviota Aspar rider had a dramatic early fall at turn eleven - The waterfall, spilling down in with a big impact that knocked the visor off of his helmet. The Colombian had a long wait in the garage as his mechanics frantically worked on the bike.
Back on track the #80 was looking at his bike, coming back in for further work. Having dropped to 22nd, his final run saw him just get under the flag for a final run. That saw him need to tuck in behind and pass Luca Lunetta and then get around Angel Piqueras, with his race mode run delivering a strong recovery in third.
Collin Veijer was once again running solo to set the fourth best time for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.
Taiyo Furusato had a spell leading towards the close of the session and that lap held on for fifth for the Honda Team Asia rider.
The opening session was lead by Leopard’s Adrian Fernandez, top after a tyre change as several solo lappers took over at the top, with Jose Antonio Rueda using the same system to sit second, with Alonso alone on track for third.
By the end of P1 Fernandez was seventh overall, just ahead of Rueda again for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
The Spaniard was, in turn, just faster than Ryusei Yamanaka, who saw less benefit from his teamwork with Ortola, down in ninth, David Munoz completed the top ten for BOE Motorsports.
Daniel Holgado was as high as fourth before he settled back into his unwanted pattern of being down the timesheets in practice, less than half a second behind Nepa, he placed eleventh for Red Bull GasGas Tech3.
The final progression spots will be held overnight by SIC 58 Squadra Corse rider Luca Lunetta with the twelfth best time, Joel Kelso in 13th on the second BOE entry and Matteo Bertelle in 14th after a huge save on the Rivacold snipers bike, shuffling out MLav Racing rider Scott Ogden, who dropped from ninth in FP to 15th.
Not all riders were lucky enough to make a save in the FP session. Xavi Zurutuza had a similar crash to Alonso in turn eleven, while Tatsuki Suzuki went off at turn one, running on after his best lap. There were no falls in the first session.
|2024 Moto3 Germany - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|1m25.938s
|2
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)
|+0.180s
|3
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+0.189s
|4
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.535s
|5
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.642s
|6
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+0.677s
|7
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.710s
|8
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+0.751s
|9
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.829s
|10
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+0.854s
|11
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.095s
|12
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+1.129s
|13
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.194s
|14
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.216s
|15
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+1.379s
|16
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.419s
|17
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.439s
|18
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+1.471s
|19
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.510s
|20
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.540s
|21
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.673s
|22
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.838s
|23
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.172s
|24
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.252s
|25
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.302s
|26
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+2.511s