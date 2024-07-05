2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results

2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1'19.622s 23/26 303k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.340s 30/32 305k 3 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.362s 27/31 304k 4 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.407s 26/32 300k 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.439s 24/30 306k 6 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.463s 21/25 306k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.464s 27/28 304k 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.520s 25/28 307k 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.658s 22/23 300k 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.662s 29/31 305k 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.663s 25/28 305k 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.722s 25/27 302k 13 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.762s 6/7 300k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.785s 29/30 303k 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.991s 19/26 299k 16 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.046s 24/27 301k 17 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.246s 29/32 300k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.264s 26/29 298k 19 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.279s 24/26 304k 20 Remy Gardner AUS Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.783s 23/27 302k 21 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) +1.952s 23/30 301k 22 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.225s 5/26 300k

* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records: Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 19.765s (2022) Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 21.225s (2023)

Maverick Vinales leads an incident-packed Friday afternoon practice for the 2024 German MotoGP at Sachsenring.

But among those left outside the top ten this afternoon and heading for Saturday’s Qualifying 1 session will be eleven-time Sachsenring winner Marc Marquez.

The Gresini rider suffered a huge highside at Turn 11 then returned to top the timesheets, before parking his Ducati and heading for medical checks.

Marquez was later declared fit but didn’t return to the track and was pushed all the way down to 13th.

Marco Bezzecchi and Enea Bastianini also walked away from accidents at the same fearsome Turn 11 Ralf Waldmann/Waterfall corner.

The session was halted by red flags after 20-minutes to repair an air fence at Turn 1, after a big accident for Fabio di Giannantonio.

The Italian had been holding his right arm in the gravel but was smiling as he went for medical checks and later declared fit to continue. di Giannantonio bravely returned to claim a top ten place.

Marquez meanwhile went straight to the top of the times after the restart - but promptly pitted, changed out of his leathers and headed for medical checks.

Brother and team-mate Alex Marquez then took over at the top. But with new tyres being thrown in for time attacks, the #73 was soon displaced by the Aprilias of Miguel Oliveira and Vinales.

There were more (slow) right-hand accidents for Takaaki Nakagami, Joan Mir, Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez after the restart, then another big Turn 11 accident in the final minutes, this time a lowside for Enea Bastianini.

Monster Yamaha stand-in Remy Gardner was the final faller of the afternoon, at Turn 13, but he finished ahead of Stefan Bradl and Joan Mir.

Aleix Espargaro withdrew from the event this morning, after testing his hand with a few slow laps in FP1. Espargaro was watching the afternoon session from the Aprilia garage.

2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1'20.584s 15/20 305k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.150s 8/17 300k 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.294s 19/21 303k 4 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.522s 20/22 302k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.567s 18/20 304k 6 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.567s 22/22 299k 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.627s 13/21 303k 8 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.674s 7/24 299k 9 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.713s 15/20 305k 10 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.826s 21/22 299k 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.005s 7/23 303k 12 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.058s 7/21 301k 13 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.061s 25/25 303k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.149s 6/17 302k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.153s 7/24 304k 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.156s 5/19 298k 17 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.543s 15/23 298k 18 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.606s 23/24 299k 19 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.660s 7/23 299k 20 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) +1.733s 7/23 299k 21 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.943s 17/22 300k 22 Remy Gardner AUS Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.385s 16/26 298k 23 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +12.318s 2/3 253k

* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records: Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 19.765s (2022) Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 21.225s (2023)

Jorge Martin gets the better of Marc Marquez during first practice for the 2024 German MotoGP at a cool but dry Sachsenring.

11-time Sachsenring winner Marquez did nothing to dampen expectations of a first Ducati win by leading much of the 45-minutes.

But last year’s double winner Jorge Martin also set a strong early pace, then moved to the top of the timesheets.

Martin was forced to miss the final minutes when his airbag deployed under braking for Turn 12!

Meanwhile, Marquez was already in the pits, having crashed at Turn 1, bringing his session to an even earlier end.

Maverick Vinales and fellow RS-GP rider Miguel Oliveira were third and fourth.

Rookie Pedro Acosta, who has his final chance to beat Marquez’s youngest MotoGP race winner record this weekend, set the fifth-best time for Tech3 KTM despite a late fall at the final corner.

Team-mate Augusto Fernandez, Enea Bastianini and Alex Marquez completed the top eight.

World champion Francesco Bagnaia, seeking to extend a five-race win streak, reverted to his usual steady start (after leading FP1 at Assen) with ninth.

Aleix Espargaro, who withdrew from last Sunday’s Assen activities after a hand fracture in the Saturday Sprint, was passed fit to ride but parked his RS-GP after just a handful of slow laps and will take no further part in the weekend.

WorldSBK regular Remy Gardner, riding in place of the injured Alex Rins at Monster Yamaha, completed his first MotoGP track session since Valencia 2022 - and first ever on a YZR-M1 - in 22nd.

Temperatures are expected to soar on Saturday with possible thunderstorms, before dropping again on Sunday.