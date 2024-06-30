2024 Dutch Moto3 Grand Prix, Assen - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 Dutch Moto3 Grand Prix in Assen, where Ivan Ortola beat Collin Veijer in a photo finish.

Round eight of the Moto3 championship, the Dutch Grand Prix, saw the race decided in the run to the line - with Ivan Ortola picking up his first win of the season after chasing down Collin Viejer.

The MT Helmets -MSI rider had taken the lead on lap one after passing polesitter Angel Piqueras. The #48 tried to break early but could not lose the riders behind, with Veijer eventually taking over out front.

It had been Taiyo Furusato sat in behind, he ran wide and out of contention on lap fifteen, which gave Ortola a second chance at the win.

There was a gap to make up, as the rider from the Netherlands had managed what he could not, and built a small lead. Reeling in the Dutch rider, by the start of the final lap Ortola was sat in right behind, with the pit team over at Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP telling Veijer he had more distance then was visible in reality.

Veijer tried a defensive line through the chicane section, but could not hold off a charging Ortola, with a photo finish between the pair handing the Spaniard the win by just 0.012s - his first victory of the season.

2024 Moto3 Assen  - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)33m 45.971s
2Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.012s
3David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+2.197s
4Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+2.430s
5David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+2.460s
6Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.487s
7Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+2.531s
8Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+2.689s
9Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.877s
10Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+2.932s
11Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+5.067s
12Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+9.420s
13Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+20.016s
14Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+27.868s
15Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+27.940s
16Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+28.140s
17Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+28.201s
18Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+28.261s
19Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+31.102s
20Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+32.446s
21Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+33.731s
22Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+33.876s
23Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+48.306s
24Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+52.844s
25David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)DNF
26Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)DNF

That meant home heartbreak for Veijer, who had been looking to become the first Dutch winner at Assen since Hans Spann in 1989. The 19 year old couldn’t have come closer after leading for most of the distance, but had to settle for second.

The battle for third in the chasing group was equally fierce. David Alonso had  fought his way back to be third at the start of the last lap, all despite having to give a place back on his run through for passing under yellow flags. The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider then had a tough, full contact battle with David Munoz for several laps.

Munoz had not given up on the position and fought back for third after starting eleventh on the grid for BOE Motorsports KTM.

Jose Antonio Rueda also slipped though in a scrappy run to the line by the group, for Red Bull KTM Ajo. Fifth still marks a good comeback for Alonso from 13th on the grid, comfortably ahead of Daniel Holgado, who had sat behind him in the title hunt.

Luca Lunetta was the best of the rookies in a close sixth after making his own forward progress for SIC58 Squadra Corse, with Adrian Fernandez just the better of the two Leopard riders in seventh ahead of a fading Piqueras in eighth.

Stefano Nepa took ninth for Level Up - MTA with Ryusei Yamanaka the last of the group to cross the line, putting both MT Helmets bikes inside the top ten.

There was a gap back to Holgado, who never really made an impact. He in turn held his own clear advantage over Joel Kelso in a lonely twelfth on the second BOE entry.

Furusato rejoined in 13th after his off track excursion for Honda Team Asia, with Jacob Roulstone fighting back to keep his perfect run of points finishes in 14th for Red Bull GasGas Tech3.

The final point went to Aspar’s Joel Esteban, the only rider to claim a point after being handed a penalty.

There were a whole host of penalties handed out for slow riding before the grand prix by race direction. Nicola Carraro, Xabi Zurutuza and Noah Dettwiler were all handed a long lap penalty for second offences.

Fourth offences brought double long lap penalties for Filippo Farioli, Joshua Whatley, Matteo Bertelle and Esteban.

MLav Racing rider Scott Ogden placed 17th, with a Whatley one of several riders handed further sanctions in race for exceeding track limits, leaving him 24th and last.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There were only two fallers in the race. An early spill took out Tatsuki Suzuki, with David Almansa also failing to finish.

Championship Standings

Alonso still leads the way, now with a total of 154 points. It is all change behind with Veijer moving into second behind, 39 points adrift. Holgado drops to third in the standings after a race to forget, on 11 points, now four behind Veijer.

 

