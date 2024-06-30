2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|1'32.309s
|6/7
|309k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.004s
|4/7
|311k
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.016s
|7/7
|310k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.050s
|6/7
|309k
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.186s
|7/7
|310k
|6
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.198s
|7/7
|311k
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.213s
|7/7
|312k
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.369s
|7/7
|306k
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.466s
|6/7
|310k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.468s
|5/7
|310k
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.501s
|5/6
|304k
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.591s
|5/6
|308k
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.595s
|7/7
|309k
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.805s
|6/6
|304k
|15
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.946s
|6/7
|311k
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.979s
|6/7
|310k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.992s
|4/7
|309k
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.994s
|5/7
|307k
|19
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.153s
|5/7
|306k
|20
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.448s
|6/6
|304k
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.781s
|7/7
|304k
* Rookie
|Official Assen MotoGP records:
|Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.540s (2024)
|Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.540s (2023)
A new name was at the top of the Dutch MotoGP timesheets for the first time this weekend with Fabio di Giannantonio heading Sunday morning warm-up at Assen.
The VR46 Ducati rider, fifth in the Sprint, finished just 0.004s ahead of fellow GP23 rider Marc Marquez with Maverick Vinales in third for Aprilia.
Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia, fastest in every session prior to warm-up, including victory in the Sprint, was fourth - but just 0.050s from di Giannantonio.
Title leader Jorge Martin was just behind him for Pramac Ducati.
Martin's three-place grid penalty - dropping him from second to fifth - combined with Espargaro's exit means di Giannantonio now moves to the head of row two on the grid, in fourth.