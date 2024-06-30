2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Warm-up Results

Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 1'32.309s 6/7 309k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.004s 4/7 311k 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.016s 7/7 310k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.050s 6/7 309k 5 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.186s 7/7 310k 6 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.198s 7/7 311k 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.213s 7/7 312k 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.369s 7/7 306k 9 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.466s 6/7 310k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.468s 5/7 310k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.501s 5/6 304k 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.591s 5/6 308k 13 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.595s 7/7 309k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.805s 6/6 304k 15 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.946s 6/7 311k 16 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.979s 6/7 310k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.992s 4/7 309k 18 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.994s 5/7 307k 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.153s 5/7 306k 20 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.448s 6/6 304k 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.781s 7/7 304k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP records: Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.540s (2024) Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.540s (2023)

A new name was at the top of the Dutch MotoGP timesheets for the first time this weekend with Fabio di Giannantonio heading Sunday morning warm-up at Assen.

The VR46 Ducati rider, fifth in the Sprint, finished just 0.004s ahead of fellow GP23 rider Marc Marquez with Maverick Vinales in third for Aprilia.

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia, fastest in every session prior to warm-up, including victory in the Sprint, was fourth - but just 0.050s from di Giannantonio.

Title leader Jorge Martin was just behind him for Pramac Ducati.

Martin's three-place grid penalty - dropping him from second to fifth - combined with Espargaro's exit means di Giannantonio now moves to the head of row two on the grid, in fourth.