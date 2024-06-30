2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 Dutch MotoGP

Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)1'32.309s6/7309k
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.004s4/7311k
3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.016s7/7310k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.050s6/7309k
5Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.186s7/7310k
6Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.198s7/7311k
7Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.213s7/7312k
8Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.369s7/7306k
9Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.466s6/7310k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.468s5/7310k
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.501s5/6304k
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.591s5/6308k
13Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.595s7/7309k
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.805s6/6304k
15Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.946s6/7311k
16Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.979s6/7310k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.992s4/7309k
18Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.994s5/7307k
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.153s5/7306k
20Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.448s6/6304k
21Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.781s7/7304k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.540s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.540s (2023)

A new name was at the top of the Dutch MotoGP timesheets for the first time this weekend with Fabio di Giannantonio heading Sunday morning warm-up at Assen.

The VR46 Ducati rider, fifth in the Sprint, finished just 0.004s ahead of fellow GP23 rider Marc Marquez with Maverick Vinales in third for Aprilia.

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia, fastest in every session prior to warm-up, including victory in the Sprint, was fourth - but just 0.050s from di Giannantonio.

Title leader Jorge Martin was just behind him for Pramac Ducati. 

Martin's three-place grid penalty - dropping him from second to fifth - combined with Espargaro's exit means di Giannantonio now moves to the head of row two on the grid, in fourth.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
8m ago
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso hit with penalties in Austrian GP
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
Feature
19m ago
Dutch MotoGP Rider Ratings: Bagnaia delivers 10/10 performance again at Assen
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
29m ago
2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race…
MotoGP
News
44m ago
Why did Marc Marquez wave Fabio di Giannantonio past in the Dutch MotoGP?
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
Results
55m ago
Assen: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Dutch MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Dutch MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia untouchable as he completes Assen double
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Race Results
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Assen 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Assen 2024
Moto2
Results
2h ago
2024 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix, Assen - Race Results
Ai Ogura
Ai Ogura
MotoGP
2h ago
Dutch MotoGP at Assen: LIVE UPDATES!
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia