Di Giannantonio breaks Bagnaia’s perfect Assen run in warm-up

Fabio di Giannantonio puts VR46 on top of the MotoGP timesheets on Sunday morning at Assen.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 Dutch MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia, fastest throughout the opening two days at Assen, including pole position and Saturday’s Sprint victory, was dislodged from the top of the 2024 Dutch MotoGP timesheets in warm-up.

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio was the fastest rider during the ten-minute session, but only 0.004s ahead of Gresini’s Marc Marquez, who crashed early in the Sprint.

Diggia - fifth in the Sprint - and fellow GP23 rider Marquez picked the soft front and medium compound rear tyre. 

But Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales and Ducati’s reigning champion Bagnaia were within 0.050s of di Giannantonio on mediums front and rear.

Jorge Martin, whose title lead has been reduced to 15 points over Bagnaia, was fifth for Pramac Ducati.

Runner-up to Bagnaia in the Sprint, the Spaniard received a three-place penalty on Saturday evening for “riding slowly and disturbing another rider #25 [Raul Fernandez]" during Qualifying 2.

That will drop Martin from second to fifth on the grid, with Aleix Espargaro’s exit meaning di Giannantonio now moves from sixth to fourth.

Espargaro, who broke his fifth metacarpal in Saturday’s fast last-lap crash in the Sprint, was passed fit to ride in warm-up but withdrew to focus on next weekend’s German MotoGP after reportedly being in too much pain to even put his glove on.

Aprilia wild-card Lorenzo Savadori had already been ruled out by back fractures on Saturday.

