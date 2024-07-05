VR46 tipped to win battle for the final GP25 - but who will ride it?

One factory-spec Ducati is up for grabs in 2025

Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Valentino Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team will reportedly inherit the final factory-spec Ducati next year.

The departure of Pramac, who will become a Yamaha satellite team next year, will force Ducati into a redistribution of machinery.

Gresini or VR46, as the remaining satellite teams, were in the mix to upgrade from year-old bikes to latest-spec.

But Ducati boss Gigi Dall’Igna has since confirmed the intention is to use only three factory bikes in 2025 - one each for Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in the official team, plus one more.

VR46 will be given the third and final GP25, Gazzetta report.

It means one VR46 rider will ride upgraded machinery to his teammate.

Fabio di Giannantonio’s future at stake?

The question immediately becomes: which rider stands to profit from riding the best bike in MotoGP?

VR46 have two unconfirmed seats in the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up, but have lost Marco Bezzecchi to Aprilia.

The team have a clause in Fabio di Giannantonio’s contract which would allow them to extend his stay in their garage, Gazzetta report.

Di Giannantonio has admitted he also has an offer from Pramac, who will ride Yamahas next year.

Fabio Quartararo has named Di Giannantonio as his preferred pick to join Yamaha's new project.

But giving Di Giannantonio the third GP25 next year could allow VR46 to keep their prized asset.

The knock-on-effect would be Franco Morbidelli joining VR46 on a year-old bike, and Fermin Aldeguer joining Gresini alongside Alex Marquez, Gazzetta report.

