Jorge Martin “looking forward to the challenge” of beating Marc Marquez at Sachsenring

Jorge Martin won both races at the German MotoGP last season, beating Francesco Bagnaia in a head-to-head showdown in the grand prix.

But this year Martin will likely need to beat Bagnaia and Sachsenring specialist Marc Marquez.

After crashing five times during the German MotoGP weekend last year, Marquez opted out of racing on Sunday.

But now on a Ducati, Marquez is seen by many as the favourite once again which has led to Martin admitting he is excited to try and dethrone the eight-time world champion.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” said Martin. “I remember last season I was looking at his onboard videos from the years before.

“Actually, I think he helped me to win last season but he won’t do that this season.”

Martin also stated that he is without question a better rider than this time last season.

The Pramac Ducati rider continues to lead the championship although his advantage has been reduced in recent races.

Speaking about his own level but also the general level in MotoGP, Martin said: “I think I am a better rider than last season. I think the level this year is absolutely better than the year before and already in Assen I felt that we were riding perfectly.

“Here it will be interesting. It will be a big challenge to battle against Pecco and Marc here.

“Both will be super strong but I feel confident and super strong.

“Last season was great. I won both the sprint and on Sunday so I think I can repeat it.”