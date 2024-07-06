German MotoGP: Jorge Martin on pole as Trackhouse duo secure front row

Jorge Martin claims pole position at Sachsenring ahead of Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

At the start of Q2 MotoGP series leader Jorge Martin made a stunning start as he set a new all-time lap record on his second flying lap.

Martin produced a 1:19.423s to put two tenths between himself and Raul Fernandez.

Starting the final runs, Bagnaia made a quick decision to stop in pit lane in a bid to stop other riders following him.

Continuing his impressive weekend, Miguel Oliveira shot up into second spot behind Martin.

Maverick Vinales, who was yet to find his best form in qualifying, suffered a big crash at turn ten as he dropped to his knees in discomfort.

Vinales was launched from his machine before being hit by the bike before landing on the ground.

Alex Marquez then suffered his own crash which brought out the yellow flags and stopped any riders improving.

Marc Marquez out in Q1

Fighting a fractured finger and bruised ribs, Marc Marquez made a good start to Q1 as he immediately put himself into the top two behind Jack Miller.

Marquez was briefly pushed down to third when Raul Fernandez smashed the fastest time, however, Marquez soon climbed back into P2 behind the Aprilia rider.

Like in Assen, slow riding began at the head of the second stint as Marquez was nearly hit by Jack Miller who was on a hot lap heading into turn one.

Marquez then returned to pit lane before heading back out immediately when Marco Bezzecchi pushed him down to third.

Pushing at the beginning of his final attempt, Marquez saw his hopes of advancing to Q2 end at turn two when Stefan Bradl dangerously moved from the inside kerb to the outside as Marquez and others approached.

