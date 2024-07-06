2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 9 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Saturday Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)1'20.353s12/18302k
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.367s6/13301k
3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.405s4/13301k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.451s11/17303k
5Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.472s5/6300k
6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.608s3/14299k
7Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.623s4/14303k
8Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.625s6/15301k
9Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.698s11/17298k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.771s11/17304k
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.788s5/16300k
12Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.919s10/13298k
13Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.966s9/15303k
14Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.007s8/9297k
15Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.033s6/14298k
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.072s11/14303k
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.136s14/16298k
18Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.145s8/14298k
19Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.240s9/14300k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.621s4/12299k
21Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+1.696s4/17299k
22Remy GardnerAUSMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.345s6/17298k

* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Maverick Vinales 1m 19.622s (2024)

Fastest race lap:  Johann Zarco 1m 21.225s (2023)

Miguel Oliveira continues Aprilia’s strong Sachsenring weekend by leading final practice for the 2024 German MotoGP.

The Trackhouse rider enjoyed his best session of the year to finish 0.231s clear of last year’s double Sachsenring winner Jorge Martin.

Sachsenring king Marc Marquez - who fractured his left index finger and suffered a big bruise to the ribs in a 190km/h Friday highside - returned this morning, but again pulled straight back into the pits after an out-lap to have something checked on his GP23.

Last on the timesheets until the middle stages of the half-hour, Marquez climbed quickly up the order to second, behind Martin, which became third after Oliveira's surge.

Friday pacesetter Maverick Vinales was fourth, after a fall at Turn 1, while Oliveira’s team-mate Raul Fernandez made it three RS-GPs in the top six, just behind reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Marc Marquez, will now begin.

