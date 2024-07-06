2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Saturday Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 1'20.353s 12/18 302k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.367s 6/13 301k 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.405s 4/13 301k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.451s 11/17 303k 5 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.472s 5/6 300k 6 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.608s 3/14 299k 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.623s 4/14 303k 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.625s 6/15 301k 9 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.698s 11/17 298k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.771s 11/17 304k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.788s 5/16 300k 12 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.919s 10/13 298k 13 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.966s 9/15 303k 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.007s 8/9 297k 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.033s 6/14 298k 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.072s 11/14 303k 17 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.136s 14/16 298k 18 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.145s 8/14 298k 19 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.240s 9/14 300k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.621s 4/12 299k 21 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) +1.696s 4/17 299k 22 Remy Gardner AUS Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.345s 6/17 298k

* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Maverick Vinales 1m 19.622s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 21.225s (2023)

Miguel Oliveira continues Aprilia’s strong Sachsenring weekend by leading final practice for the 2024 German MotoGP.

The Trackhouse rider enjoyed his best session of the year to finish 0.231s clear of last year’s double Sachsenring winner Jorge Martin.

Sachsenring king Marc Marquez - who fractured his left index finger and suffered a big bruise to the ribs in a 190km/h Friday highside - returned this morning, but again pulled straight back into the pits after an out-lap to have something checked on his GP23.

Last on the timesheets until the middle stages of the half-hour, Marquez climbed quickly up the order to second, behind Martin, which became third after Oliveira's surge.

Friday pacesetter Maverick Vinales was fourth, after a fall at Turn 1, while Oliveira’s team-mate Raul Fernandez made it three RS-GPs in the top six, just behind reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Marc Marquez, will now begin.