2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 9 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Saturday Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|1'20.353s
|12/18
|302k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.367s
|6/13
|301k
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.405s
|4/13
|301k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.451s
|11/17
|303k
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.472s
|5/6
|300k
|6
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.608s
|3/14
|299k
|7
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.623s
|4/14
|303k
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.625s
|6/15
|301k
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.698s
|11/17
|298k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.771s
|11/17
|304k
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.788s
|5/16
|300k
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.919s
|10/13
|298k
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.966s
|9/15
|303k
|14
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.007s
|8/9
|297k
|15
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.033s
|6/14
|298k
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.072s
|11/14
|303k
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.136s
|14/16
|298k
|18
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.145s
|8/14
|298k
|19
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.240s
|9/14
|300k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.621s
|4/12
|299k
|21
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|+1.696s
|4/17
|299k
|22
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.345s
|6/17
|298k
* Rookie
Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Maverick Vinales 1m 19.622s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 21.225s (2023)
Miguel Oliveira continues Aprilia’s strong Sachsenring weekend by leading final practice for the 2024 German MotoGP.
The Trackhouse rider enjoyed his best session of the year to finish 0.231s clear of last year’s double Sachsenring winner Jorge Martin.
Sachsenring king Marc Marquez - who fractured his left index finger and suffered a big bruise to the ribs in a 190km/h Friday highside - returned this morning, but again pulled straight back into the pits after an out-lap to have something checked on his GP23.
Last on the timesheets until the middle stages of the half-hour, Marquez climbed quickly up the order to second, behind Martin, which became third after Oliveira's surge.
Friday pacesetter Maverick Vinales was fourth, after a fall at Turn 1, while Oliveira’s team-mate Raul Fernandez made it three RS-GPs in the top six, just behind reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.
Qualifying 1 for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Marc Marquez, will now begin.