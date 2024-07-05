Remy Gardner: “I lost a bit of skin, but I'll be alright”

Remy Gardner ahead of two Hondas on his return to MotoGP, but loses 'a bit of skin' as a stand-in for Monster Yamaha.

Remy Gardner, 2024 German MotoGP
Remy Gardner, 2024 German MotoGP

Remy Gardner completed his first day on a MotoGP bike since 2022, and first ever on a Yamaha M1, with the 20th fastest lap time during Friday practice for the German GP.

That put him ahead of the Hondas of Stefan Bradl and Joan Mir, while only one-second from team-mate Fabio Quartararo in 14th.

But the day wasn’t without incident for the Australian, who has taken his first WorldSBK podiums for GYTR Yamaha this season, after being one of ten riders to fall in the afternoon hour.

“Obviously, I struggled a little bit in FP1 adapting to the Michelins and the bike,” Gardner said. “Before the [afternoon] Practice session we did a little work on the riding by checking data and readjusting the electronics and, actually, it was not going half bad.

“I think the gap [+1.783s] is not too bad for having spent just two hours on the bike, it's not horrible. Maybe we could have done a 1'20.9s, or something like that, if I hadn't gone down at the end and would have managed to put the whole lap together, which I think is respectable.

“On that last lap, I went into Turn 13 a bit hot, and with the slipstream I locked the front tyre and went down pretty early on braking. I didn't expect it.

“Unfortunately, my little pinky [finger] got caught under the handlebar for a split second there, and I lost a bit of skin, but I'll be alright.

“I think a points finish may be a bit much to ask this weekend. If I can battle with other riders and have a good fight in the race and enjoy myself, in the end, that's the most important.”

Team director Massimo Meregalli said: “Remy did a good job, apart from maybe the crash at the end. It's not easy to fill in for a MotoGP rider on such short notice. Gigs like this come with a lot of pressure, but he handled it well.

“He's new to our team and to riding the M1, but he already did good lap times on the first day, and we're impressed.

“We're glad his crash at the end was not more serious, and we're looking forward to continue our work with him tomorrow, gathering as much data as possible.”

Gardner spent the 2022 season in MotoGP as a Tech3 KTM rider, taking a best finish of 11th and 15th place in Germany. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
7h ago
Helmut Marko issues ‘not on the level of Lando Norris’ verdict for Red Bull at Silverstone
Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal,
Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
7h ago
Toto Wolff ‘open-minded’ about Alpine F1 engine deal: ‘More power units, the better…’
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the…
F1
News
8h ago
Lewis Hamilton insists Mercedes “going in the right direction” despite 0.6s McLaren gap
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Remy Gardner: “I lost a bit of skin, but I'll be alright”
Remy Gardner, 2024 German MotoGP
Remy Gardner, 2024 German MotoGP
F1
News
8h ago
Andrea Stella insists Max Verstappen stance ‘not personal’ but doubles-down
Andrea Stella (ITA) McLaren Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Andrea Stella (ITA) McLaren Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
8h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio: “It was a big hit!” | Bezzecchi: “Gravel got into my helmet”
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 German MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 German MotoGP
F1
News
9h ago
Scrap for Carlos Sainz’s signature hots up - did Toto Wolff drop a key clue?
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Race Day. -
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…
F1
News
9h ago
Lando Norris adamant McLaren “pretty even” with Mercedes despite dominant start to British GP
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Practice
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Jorge Martin: Ducati “one step ahead” despite Maverick Vinales lap record
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin