Fabio di Giannantonio: “It was a big hit!” | Bezzecchi: “Gravel got into my helmet”

When Fabio di Giannantonio instantly reached for his right arm after a fast accident in Friday practice for the German MotoGP, and continued to support the limb as he walked from the gravel trap, it looked like his weekend could be over.

Fortunately, the VR46 rider - whose bike was left lying on top of the airfence after bouncing through the gravel, forcing red flags - was later seen smiling as he made his way to the Medical Centre.

Passed fit to continue after collarbone scans revealed no fractures (although it seems a small dislocation may have occurred) di Giannantonio returned to the track and bravely snatched direct access to Qualifying 2 with ninth place.

“Now I feel better, but it was a big hit!” Diggia said. “My collarbone is painful, but everything else seems okay.

“At the end of the straight, I lost the front: maybe the tyre wasn't ready, maybe I braked too hard. A big impact on the gravel, but the medical check ruled out injuries.

“I went back on the track. I didn't expect this lap time, but I'm happy. We're not in a bad position on pace, but we need to make a step forward on the electronics in the last sector.

“Now physio and data analysis to be ready for the Sprint.”

Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 German MotoGP

Di Giannantonio wasn’t the only VR46 rider left battered and bruised with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi joining Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini in falling at the infamous Turn 11.

Bezzecchi, who was left with blood on his face, returned to complete 26 laps but was only 19th on the timesheets.

“Perhaps one of the most difficult days of the season: this morning I didn't feel bad, while in the afternoon the gap was bigger,” said Bezzecchi, who began the day with 12th in FP1.

“I crashed, I took a bad hit, gravel got into my helmet and I hurt my face.

“Then the usual problems came back, I struggled with the first touch of gas, the bike doesn't turn, I'm losing speed and often I go wide. It wasn't my day, I hope to make a step tomorrow, let's not give up.”