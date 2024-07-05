Jorge Martin: Ducati “one step ahead” despite Maverick Vinales lap record

Jorge Martin was second fastest during Friday’s all-important afternoon practice at the German MotoGP, however, the gap to Maverick Vinales was sizable.

More than three tenths separated the two Spaniards, but Martin is convinced Ducati remains the brand to beat.

Martin said: “They are a big threat in the time attack. But I feel like in terms of [race] pace we are one step ahead but they are close.

“This track is really strange and they can do it for sure. If on Sunday it is strange with the wind and some cooler temperatures they can be fighting.”

The second practice at Sachsenring saw more than a third of the grid crash, as cold temperatures and wind played havoc.

Martin summed it up saying: “It was a strange day. It was tricky conditions with this wind and with the cold temperatures.

“I think we were a bit on the limit with the front tyre. The medium was too soft and the hard wasn’t hot enough to use it.

“That’s why there were some crashes. But I felt confident and was always working with used tyres, understanding how to be faster at the end of the race, which was maybe my weak point last season.

“I feel confident and the bike is working well so I could work on the details. Let’s see tomorrow if we can make another step.”

Talking of tyres, the tricky conditions are why Martin believes making the right choice for the races will be key.

Martin said: “It won’t change a lot but it will change the front tyre choice. It will be safer to go with the hard front. It will be good for all the riders.

“But on Sunday it will be tricky because we will have the same conditions as today. We need to analyse really well today’s data and to work for Sunday.”