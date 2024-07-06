2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 9 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
Update: Wild-card Stefan Bradl has been given a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's German MotoGP after 'riding slow online and disturbing another rider #93 at Turn 2' in Qualifying 1.
Having qualified 21st, Bradl will only drop one place, behind Yamaha stand-in Remy Gardner...
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|1'19.423s
|3/9
|305k
|2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.048s
|6/10
|304k
|3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.220s
|2/8
|301k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.326s
|6/9
|303k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.368s
|6/8
|302k
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.523s
|3/9
|304k
|7
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.527s
|2/5
|305k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.534s
|5/8
|301k
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.555s
|6/9
|305k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.925s
|6/9
|306k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.023s
|6/9
|305k
|12
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.290s
|8/8
|304k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'20.263s
|3/8
|302k
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'20.31s
|8/9
|300k
|15
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|1'20.419s
|3/9
|300k
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'20.515s
|8/9
|305k
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'20.553s
|8/9
|298k
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'20.565s
|8/9
|298k
|19
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'20.799s
|7/9
|300k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'21.162s
|7/9
|299k
|21
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|1'21.27s
|8/9
|302k
|22
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'21.297s
|3/9
|300k
* Rookie
Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Maverick Vinales 1m 19.622s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 21.225s (2023)
Jorge Martin takes pole position for the 2024 German MotoGP with a new Sachsenring lap record.
The title leader and double 2023 Sachsenring winner will be joined on the front row by delighted Trackhouse duo Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.
Fellow Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales suffered a big highside at Turn 10 on his final run, throwing the Friday leader over the handlebars at 150km/h.
Vinales crawled slowly away while his damaged RS-GP spewed smoke at the side of the track. The COTA winner will start from seventh.
Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who starts this afternoon's Sprint 10 points from Martin, lost a fast lap to yellow flags and will be joined by Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli on row two.
Marc Marquez starts 13th after Bradl block
Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1.
Jack Miller had a near miss with Marc Marquez into Turn 1, as the Australian appeared to catch a slow-moving group ahead.
A sore Marquez, riding with a broken left index finger and rib bruising, then saw his final chance to make Q2 scuppered by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl.
The German tried to dive out of the #93’s way but was riding so slowly on the exit of Turn 1 that a furious Marquez was forced to back out of his lap.
Bradl tried to apologise afterwards, Marquez reacting with a huge shrug. The incident was put under investigation by the FIM Stewards.
11-time German Grand Prix winner Marquez, never beaten in a Sunday grand prix at Sachsenring as a MotoGP rider, will start from just 13th on the grid.