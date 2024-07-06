2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 9 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Jorge Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 German MotoGP

Update: Wild-card Stefan Bradl has been given a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's German MotoGP after 'riding slow online and disturbing another rider #93 at Turn 2' in Qualifying 1.

Having qualified 21st, Bradl will only drop one place, behind Yamaha stand-in Remy Gardner...

German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)1'19.423s3/9305k
2Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.048s6/10304k
3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.220s2/8301k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.326s6/9303k
5Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.368s6/8302k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.523s3/9304k
7Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.527s2/5305k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.534s5/8301k
9Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.555s6/9305k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.925s6/9306k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.023s6/9305k
12Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.290s8/8304k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'20.263s3/8302k
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'20.31s8/9300k
15Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)1'20.419s3/9300k
16Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)1'20.515s8/9305k
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'20.553s8/9298k
18Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'20.565s8/9298k
19Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)1'20.799s7/9300k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'21.162s7/9299k
21Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)1'21.27s8/9302k
22Remy GardnerAUSMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'21.297s3/9300k

* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Maverick Vinales 1m 19.622s (2024)

Fastest race lap:  Johann Zarco 1m 21.225s (2023)

Jorge Martin takes pole position for the 2024 German MotoGP with a new Sachsenring lap record.

The title leader and double 2023 Sachsenring winner will be joined on the front row by delighted Trackhouse duo Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

Fellow Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales suffered a big highside at Turn 10 on his final run, throwing the Friday leader over the handlebars at 150km/h. 

Vinales crawled slowly away while his damaged RS-GP spewed smoke at the side of the track. The COTA winner will start from seventh.

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who starts this afternoon's Sprint 10 points from Martin, lost a fast lap to yellow flags and will be joined by Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli on row two.

Marc Marquez starts 13th after Bradl block

Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1.

Jack Miller had a near miss with Marc Marquez into Turn 1, as the Australian appeared to catch a slow-moving group ahead.

A sore Marquez, riding with a broken left index finger and rib bruising, then saw his final chance to make Q2 scuppered by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl.

The German tried to dive out of the #93’s way but was riding so slowly on the exit of Turn 1 that a furious Marquez was forced to back out of his lap.

Bradl tried to apologise afterwards, Marquez reacting with a huge shrug. The incident was put under investigation by the FIM Stewards.

11-time German Grand Prix winner Marquez, never beaten in a Sunday grand prix at Sachsenring as a MotoGP rider, will start from just 13th on the grid.

