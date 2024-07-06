2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Full Qualifying Results

Update: Wild-card Stefan Bradl has been given a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's German MotoGP after 'riding slow online and disturbing another rider #93 at Turn 2' in Qualifying 1.

Having qualified 21st, Bradl will only drop one place, behind Yamaha stand-in Remy Gardner...

German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1'19.423s 3/9 305k 2 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.048s 6/10 304k 3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.220s 2/8 301k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.326s 6/9 303k 5 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.368s 6/8 302k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.523s 3/9 304k 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.527s 2/5 305k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.534s 5/8 301k 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.555s 6/9 305k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.925s 6/9 306k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.023s 6/9 305k 12 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.290s 8/8 304k Qualifying 1: 13 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'20.263s 3/8 302k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'20.31s 8/9 300k 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 1'20.419s 3/9 300k 16 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'20.515s 8/9 305k 17 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'20.553s 8/9 298k 18 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'20.565s 8/9 298k 19 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'20.799s 7/9 300k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'21.162s 7/9 299k 21 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 1'21.27s 8/9 302k 22 Remy Gardner AUS Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'21.297s 3/9 300k

* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Maverick Vinales 1m 19.622s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 21.225s (2023)

Jorge Martin takes pole position for the 2024 German MotoGP with a new Sachsenring lap record.

The title leader and double 2023 Sachsenring winner will be joined on the front row by delighted Trackhouse duo Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

Fellow Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales suffered a big highside at Turn 10 on his final run, throwing the Friday leader over the handlebars at 150km/h.

Vinales crawled slowly away while his damaged RS-GP spewed smoke at the side of the track. The COTA winner will start from seventh.

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who starts this afternoon's Sprint 10 points from Martin, lost a fast lap to yellow flags and will be joined by Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli on row two.

Marc Marquez starts 13th after Bradl block

Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1.

Jack Miller had a near miss with Marc Marquez into Turn 1, as the Australian appeared to catch a slow-moving group ahead.

A sore Marquez, riding with a broken left index finger and rib bruising, then saw his final chance to make Q2 scuppered by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl.

The German tried to dive out of the #93’s way but was riding so slowly on the exit of Turn 1 that a furious Marquez was forced to back out of his lap.

Bradl tried to apologise afterwards, Marquez reacting with a huge shrug. The incident was put under investigation by the FIM Stewards.

11-time German Grand Prix winner Marquez, never beaten in a Sunday grand prix at Sachsenring as a MotoGP rider, will start from just 13th on the grid.