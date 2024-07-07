Marc Marquez reacts after angry gesture at Stefan Bradl in qualifying

Marc Marquez’s difficult weekend at the Sachsenring included an angry gesture at Stefan Bradl during qualifying on Saturday.

Marquez will be restricted to starting the German MotoGP from 13th, in part due to an incident with Bradl.

Marquez was forced to abort his lap - and his last chance to enter Q2 - by a slow-moving Bradl.

Bradl was hit by a three-place grid penalty for 'riding slow online and disturbing another rider #93 at Turn 2'.

His attempt to apologise moments later was met with a shrug from an annoyed Marquez.

But Marquez later told DAZN: "I have told the team, there is no need to sanction him, he is already behind.

“He didn't do it intentionally, and then he came to apologise

“this happens, it is a very small circuit."

Marquez added: "I had a problem with the bike in the previous start and I couldn't trust what it would do.”

Bradl is Honda’s test rider and is racing as a wildcard.

Marquez, even before his clash with Bradl in qualifying, was experienced a nightmare round.

A crash on Friday left him with a broken finger and pain in his ribs, although he escaped a more serious injury.

Nevertheless, he impressively recovered from 13th to sixth in Saturday’s sprint.

On Sunday with a longer race, it remains to be seen how Marquez’s physical state holds up.