Marc Marquez reacts after angry gesture at Stefan Bradl in qualifying

Marc Marquez offers verdict on Stefan Bradl's penalty

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez’s difficult weekend at the Sachsenring included an angry gesture at Stefan Bradl during qualifying on Saturday.

Marquez will be restricted to starting the German MotoGP from 13th, in part due to an incident with Bradl.

Marquez was forced to abort his lap - and his last chance to enter Q2 - by a slow-moving Bradl.

Bradl was hit by a three-place grid penalty for 'riding slow online and disturbing another rider #93 at Turn 2'.

His attempt to apologise moments later was met with a shrug from an annoyed Marquez.

But Marquez later told DAZN: "I have told the team, there is no need to sanction him, he is already behind.

“He didn't do it intentionally, and then he came to apologise

“this happens, it is a very small circuit."

Marquez added: "I had a problem with the bike in the previous start and I couldn't trust what it would do.”

Bradl is Honda’s test rider and is racing as a wildcard.

Marquez, even before his clash with Bradl in qualifying, was experienced a nightmare round.

A crash on Friday left him with a broken finger and pain in his ribs, although he escaped a more serious injury.

Nevertheless, he impressively recovered from 13th to sixth in Saturday’s sprint.

On Sunday with a longer race, it remains to be seen how Marquez’s physical state holds up.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2m ago
Francesco Bagnaia strikes back in Sachsenring MotoGP warm-up
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 German MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 German MotoGP
MotoGP
News
16m ago
Marc Marquez reacts after angry gesture at Stefan Bradl in qualifying
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
Results
27m ago
2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Warm-up Results
Bagnaia, Oliveira, Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
Bagnaia, Oliveira, Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
MotoGP
News
33m ago
Miguel Oliveira spots minor Ducati weakness after unexpected podium
Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira
F1
News
56m ago
Daniel Ricciardo back in with a shout at Red Bull? “Crazy things happen,” he says
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Practice Day.-
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Brad Binder and Jack Miller point to the same problem with their KTMs
Brad Binder
Brad Binder
F1
News
1h ago
“Rumoured” mid-season driver swap for Esteban Ocon and Williams
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Starting grid for the German MotoGP: How the race will begin after grid penalty
Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira
MotoGP
News
1h ago
How to watch the German MotoGP today: Live stream here
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco