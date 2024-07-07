2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 9 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|1'20.638s
|8/8
|303k
|2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.080s
|7/8
|306k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.164s
|5/7
|303k
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.207s
|6/7
|301k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.242s
|5/7
|301k
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.372s
|5/7
|298k
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.404s
|8/8
|300k
|8
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.433s
|7/8
|301k
|9
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.457s
|5/7
|298k
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.497s
|5/8
|302k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.574s
|4/8
|304k
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.704s
|6/8
|299k
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.706s
|5/7
|301k
|14
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.741s
|5/7
|304k
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.956s
|4/8
|304k
|16
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.008s
|5/7
|296k
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.022s
|6/8
|298k
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.047s
|4/8
|300k
|19
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.052s
|4/7
|300k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.441s
|4/8
|299k
|21
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.521s
|3/8
|298k
|22
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|+1.854s
|6/7
|299k
* Rookie
Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 19.423s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 21.225s (2023)
Francesco Bagnaia leads warm-up for the 2024 German MotoGP at Sachsenring ahead of Franco Morbidelli and Sprint race winner Jorge Martin.
The pair of Pramacs were followed by a pair of Gresinis, with Marc and Alex Marquez four and fifth.
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo took sixth ahead of VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio and Sprint race runner-up Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse).
Oliveira's team-mate and fellow front row qualifier Raul Fernandez and di Giannantonio's team-mate Marco Bezzecchi completed the top ten.