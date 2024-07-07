2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 9 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Bagnaia, Oliveira, Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
Bagnaia, Oliveira, Martin, 2024 German MotoGP

German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'20.638s8/8303k
2Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.080s7/8306k
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.164s5/7303k
4Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.207s6/7301k
5Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.242s5/7301k
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.372s5/7298k
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.404s8/8300k
8Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.433s7/8301k
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.457s5/7298k
10Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.497s5/8302k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.574s4/8304k
12Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.704s6/8299k
13Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.706s5/7301k
14Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.741s5/7304k
15Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.956s4/8304k
16Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.008s5/7296k
17Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.022s6/8298k
18Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.047s4/8300k
19Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.052s4/7300k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.441s4/8299k
21Remy GardnerAUSMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.521s3/8298k
22Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+1.854s6/7299k

* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 19.423s (2024)

Fastest race lap:  Johann Zarco 1m 21.225s (2023)

Francesco Bagnaia leads warm-up for the 2024 German MotoGP at Sachsenring ahead of Franco Morbidelli and Sprint race winner Jorge Martin.

The pair of Pramacs were followed by a pair of Gresinis, with Marc and Alex Marquez four and fifth.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo took sixth ahead of VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio and Sprint race runner-up Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse).

Oliveira's team-mate and fellow front row qualifier Raul Fernandez and di Giannantonio's team-mate Marco Bezzecchi completed the top ten.

 

 

 

 

 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
2m ago
Liam Lawson Red Bull F1 2024 car test sparks Sergio Perez replacement rumours
Liam Lawson (NZL) RB Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Liam Lawson (NZL) RB Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…
MotoGP
News
10m ago
Luca Marini: “This is exactly what we needed” | Joan Mir: “The save of my life!”
Luca Marini, 2024 Grand Prix
Luca Marini, 2024 Grand Prix
F1
News
20m ago
Mercedes lauded for W15 turnaround after “we stopped believing them”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
40m ago
Francesco Bagnaia strikes back in Sachsenring MotoGP warm-up
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Grand Prix
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
54m ago
Marc Marquez reacts after angry gesture at Stefan Bradl in qualifying
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Warm-up Results
Bagnaia, Oliveira, Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
Bagnaia, Oliveira, Martin, 2024 German MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira spots minor Ducati weakness after unexpected podium
Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira
F1
News
1h ago
Daniel Ricciardo back in with a shout at Red Bull? “Crazy things happen,” he says
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Practice Day.-
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Brad Binder and Jack Miller point to the same problem with their KTMs
Brad Binder
Brad Binder