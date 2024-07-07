2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Warm-up Results

* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 19.423s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 21.225s (2023)

Francesco Bagnaia leads warm-up for the 2024 German MotoGP at Sachsenring ahead of Franco Morbidelli and Sprint race winner Jorge Martin.

The pair of Pramacs were followed by a pair of Gresinis, with Marc and Alex Marquez four and fifth.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo took sixth ahead of VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio and Sprint race runner-up Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse).

Oliveira's team-mate and fellow front row qualifier Raul Fernandez and di Giannantonio's team-mate Marco Bezzecchi completed the top ten.