Miguel Oliveira spots minor Ducati weakness after unexpected podium

"With so many Ducatis, they fill up the front two rows. It makes it hard"

Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira

Miguel Oliveira made a welcome and unexpected return to the podium in the sprint race at the German MotoGP.

His P2 finish was the first podium for the rebranded and US-backed Trackhouse team.

For five-time premier class grand prix winner Oliveira, it was a well-timed reminder of his ability to fight at the front.

He told TNT Sports about a minor vulnerability that he spotted in the Ducatis which provides hope for Sunday.

“I saw a limitation in Sectors 1 and 2. I am able to be shorter in the lines,” Oliveira said.

“But I don’t have more traction in those points.”

Oliveira qualified in second but the sprint race was won by Jorge Martin.

“I can’t pinpoint what it is which made the difference,” he said about his Trackhouse Aprilia. “Qualifying went well.

“I don’t feel the strongest in many areas, but I am consistent in not making mistakes. It’s paying off.

“These guys push every lap to the maximum, it’s not easy to stay behind, never mind overtake!

“I’ve had a tough time this season. Aprilia gave me a factory bike.

“But we weren’t able to technically match up the bike. The team made a huge effort but we ran short sometimes.

“It’s hard to be consistently there with the perfect bike. Nowadays in MotoGP with so many Ducatis, they fill up the front two rows. It makes it hard for us.”

Oliveira added about Saturday’s sprint: “I was nervous, I didn’t know what to expect from the race.

“I knew I had good pace. But when you’re fighting for something real, it’s different to practice!

“I did a good job, I didn’t make mistakes. But I didn’t have anything else in the tank when I was behind Martin.

“Then my front tyre pressure went too high and it was hard to manage the front.

“At that point, [Martin] just naturally went away from me and there was nothing I could do.

“The tyre came back a little, but we had the same pace.

“I don’t regret anything. I am happy with P2.”

Oliveira has not been accustomed to battling the likes of Pramac’s Martin this season.

“Despite fighting a bit in midfield and the back of the field, fighting is fighting. You give it your best,” he said.

“I tried to learn something for [Sunday] to see where we could fine-tune the bike for the long race.

“I hope the American fans are happy. We achieved something today which makes me proud.”

