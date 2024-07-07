Brad Binder and Jack Miller point to the same problem with their KTMs

“I suffered in the first half of the race, until the initial drop of the rear tyre"

Brad Binder and Jack Miller both had to battle understeer during the sprint race at the German MotoGP on Saturday.

Binder ultimately finished eighth, with Jack Miller 11th.

Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez was 16th, and Pedro Acosta last after running off the track in the latter stages.

Binder explained: “We made some changes before the race, just to find some margin with the front.

“We have struggled this weekend with understeer. Whenever we push, we miss turning and have a lot of understeer.

“It was really hard on the front tyre.

“In the race, we had to try to calm things down a bit.

“It seemed to work well. The braking and entry worked pretty good.

“We made a tiny step, there. Hopefully [on Sunday] we can make another.”

Miller added: “We got a decent start. Quali didn’t go to plan, just missed it a little bit, timing-wise…

“But I was able to get a good start. I was tucked in there with Brad, Marc and so on.

“I suffered in the first half of the race, until the initial drop of the rear tyre.

“Then I felt I could come into my own.

“The bike was understeering an awful lot, at the beginning of the race.

I tried to nurse that, as best I could.

“When the rear dropped, I could manage the front a lot better, and make some moves.

“A good little battle with Diggia, Raul and co on the last laps. I was able to get the better of them, that was nice. Good to be in a tussle with them.”

The factory KTM pair have been largely kept in the shadow of the prodigious rookie Acosta this season.

Binder hasn’t been able to replicate the podium he achieved at the first round of the year, while Miller’s season peaked with a P5 at Portimao.

The Sachsenring on Sunday is the latest opportunity for Binder to deliver a reminder of last year’s form, and for Miller to earn a 2025 contract elsewhere after being nudged out by KTM.

