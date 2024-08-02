British MotoGP: Jorge Martin leads the way as Marc Marquez falls late on in FP1

Making a lightning start to FP1, Maverick Vinales led an Aprilia 1-2 ahead of Aleix Espargaro as just +0.001s separated the two Spaniards.

A further seven tenths back was their closest challenger in Brad Binder.

Espargaro then became the first rider to break under the 2m barrier, before series leader Francesco Bagnaia jumped into second place.

On course for a big improvement, Marc Marquez lost time when he was caught up behind Pedro Acosta.

The Gresini rider still found time on his overall best time, moving up to eighth spot as a result.

Lap times remain unchanged before Jorge Martin went second fastest - +0.030s behind Espargaro.

On his next lap around Martin went fastest as Marquez also improved but could not move up the order in terms of position.

With Martin in front of him, Marquez ramped up his speed as he closed in on the Pramac rider.

Marquez then went fifth fastest behind Martin, Espargaro, Bagnaia and Vinales.

Pedro Acosta crashed at turn six in the closing stages. The KTM rider got his braking all wrong before slowly coming off as he made contact with the air fence.

Marquez then joined Acosta in crashing as the #93 went down at turn 15. Marquez immediately got back to his feet.

While Marquez crashed whilst running behind Martin, the latter improved his time before setting another fastest time of his next lap around.

Vinales closed to within a tenth late on, with Espargaro three tenths down on Martin in third.