2026 Austrian Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying for round fifteen, the Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix, where Brian Uriarte claimed pole position with a record lap of the Red Bull Ring.

Brian Uriarte took Moto3 pole position with record pace in Austria
Brian Uriarte took Moto3 pole position with record pace in Austria
© Gold and Goose

Qualifying for the Moto3 Austrian Grand Prix saw rookie Brian Uriarte get a perfect tow for pole position and a new lap record at the Red Bull Ring.

At his Red Bull KTM Ajo team’s home round the class newcomer left it late to slot in behind team-mate Alvaro Carpe, who was in turn chasing around Maximo Quiles, to gain an advantage in the run to the line as Q2 drew to a close, finishing with a new record lap of 1’ 39.544s for his second pole of the season.

David Almansa had dominated on Friday topping both sessions to head straight to Q2 with the top time. The pole man last time out in Misano looked good for a third in a row, leading for much of the session solo, but his one tyre run saw him pipped at the death, finishing second by 0.064s on the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP KTM.

Carpe still had no time set, so was reliant on his final lap behind Quiles, moving to third, completing the front row on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike.


Championship leader Maximo Quiles was fourth after his lap in the group for Aspar, with a very late lap from Level UP - MTA rider Matteo Bertelle seeing him go from no registered tim to fifth at the chequered flag.

That effort pushed back Scott Ogden, who was then sixth for CIP Green Power, ahead of Joel Kelso, the top Honda in Q2 for GRYD Racing in seventh.

Joel Esteban was eighth on the second Level Up entry, with David Munoz the best of the riders to come up from Q1 on his return form injury, placing ninth for Dynavolt.

Rico Salmela completed the top ten on the grid for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

2025 Austrian polesittter Valentin Perrone was 12th on the second Tech3 entry after moving on from Q1.

There was a very minor off for MT Helmets rider Hakim Danish at the start of the session, bringing out the yellow flags briefly on his way to 15th.

Official Austrian Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Taiyo Furusato (2025) 1’ 40.048s
Best Pole: Valentin Perrone (2025) 1’ 39.938s
All time lap record: Maximo Quiles (2025) 1’ 39.639s
New all-time lap record: Brian Uriarte (2026, Q2) 1’ 39.544s

Q1 - Valentin Perrone in charge as Marco Morelli struggles

Munoz spent much of the session in his garage, needing just one flying lap to top the session, only venturing back out when Perrone took over at the top of the timesheets.

There was no need to panic as there were not enough improvements to knock the Spaniard out of the top four, only dropping that one position, to second.

After not really benefitting from being sat in the main group on track, with Morelli, Perrone and O’Shea, Leopard’s Guido Pini (18th in Q2) put his best effort together toward the end of Q1 to grab a late third.

Eddie O’Shea (11th in Q2) spent much of his session sat in behind Marco Morelli, but shone when out front on his own on his final attempt, securing Q2 with the fourth best time.

Veda Pratama was late out of the pits, the Honda Team Asia rider was briefly in the top four before being shuffled back to fifth, for 19th on the grid.

Home rider Leo Rammenstorfer will be one place further back in 20th for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Marcos Uriarte is back at CODE Motorsports for the weekend, sitting in for the injured Cormac Buchanan, seventh in Q1, he will start from 21st.

After leading around a chunk of the field, giving away a tow, coupled with a series of cancelled laps for track limits, Marco Morelli had a session to forget in ninth in Q1.

There were two fallers in the first qualifying session, with Marcos Uriarte and Nicola Carraro both finding the gravel.


Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto3 Qualifying Results:

2026 Austrian Moto3 - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1' 39.544s
2David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.064s
3Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.315s
4Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.437s
5Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.773s
6Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.783s
7Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+0.967s
8Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.020s
9David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.058s
10Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.063s
11Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+1.180s
12Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.220s
13Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.234s
14Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.257s
15Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.440s
16Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.533s
17Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.631s
18Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+1.688s
Q1
19Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)1' 41.359s
20Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)1' 41.422s
21Marcos UriarteSPACODE Motorsports (KTM)1' 41.511s
22Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)1' 41.527s
23Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)1' 41.620s
24Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1' 41.685s
25Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)1' 41.723s
26Nicola CarraroITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1' 42.211s

Tags:

2026
Moto3
Austria
Red Bull Ring

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