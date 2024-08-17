2024 Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2024 Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, where Ivan Ortola secured back-to-back pole positions.

Ivan Ortola ,Pole, Austria, Moto3, 17 August 2024
© Gold & Goose

A final lap stuck in a group saw Ivan Ortola turn his situation to his advantage to come out on top for another pole position in qualifying for round eleven, the Moto3 Austrian Grand Prix.

The MT Helmets - MSI rider was surrounded by Red Bull bikes and down in sixth, but found a way to use his position in the group to slipstream his way to a best of 1m 40.057s.

 

That gave the KTM rider consecutive poles after he also sat in the top spot on the grid at Silverstone.

Up to that point it had been Joel Kelso leading the way.

2024 Moto3 Austria  - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)1m 40.057s
2Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.143s
3Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.159s
4Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.202s
5Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.230s
6David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.281s
7Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+0.425s
8Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.477s
9David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.567s
10Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.621s
11Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.724s
12Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.730s
13Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+0.870s
14Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.888s
15Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.905s
16Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.913s
17Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.225s
18Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.694s
Q1
19Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)1m 41.500s
20Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 41.548s
21Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)1m 41.627s
22Vincente PerezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 41.696s
23Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)1m 41.783s
24David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)1m 42.092s
25Jakob RosenthalerAUTLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)1m 42.513s
26Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)1m 42.541s
27Scott OgdenGBRFibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)No Time

Kelso arrived with the best time, his new record lap of 1m 39.921s coming after a crash in P2 as the Australian found the limit in Spielberg, then used it to his advantage to guarantee passage to Q2.

Though the BOE Motorsports rider couldn’t match that pace, he was still in the running and in control until the final moments, finishing only 0.143s slower than the top time for a second front row start in a row for the Australian.

Third went to Collin Veijer. The Liqui Moly Intact GP rider was riding solo, now his qualifying trademark.

Daniel Holgado set his fastest lap on just his fourth, at the time good enough to lead. That lap held well, leaving the Red Bull GasGas Tech3 man fourth, not able to improve in the same late group as Ortola.

Championship leader David Alonso tried to find some space on track, pulling back into the pits early with CFMoto Gaviota Aspar teammate Joel Esteban in the hope of clear air. The move never really worked at the short track, leaving the Colombian to fight up to sixth in traffic.

Matteo Bertelle set the seventh best time for Rivacold Snipers, ahead of the top rookie in qualifying, Angel Piqueras who placed eighth for Leopard.

The last rider to cross the line after the chequered flag was David Munoz, unusually alone on track, his perseverance took the second BOE bike to ninth, improving from twelfth.

Ryusei Yamanaka on the second MT Helmets bike ensured both of their entries made the top ten on the grid.

Xavi Zurutuza made progress forward again. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider ended Friday 19th, moving into the top 14 progression places in P2 in the morning before making further gains for 11th in qualifying, equalling his best.

Adrian Fernandez was the best of the riders to move up from Q1, finishing twelfth for Leopard Racing.

Joel Esteban was a late faller, along with Vincente Perez, in P2 - and was sent for further checks. Declared fit to return for qualifying, the Aspar rider went on to claim 18th.

Q1- Early incident sees Ogden last

Taiyo Furusato (17th) was confident enough in his banker lap to sit in the pits, his confidence was well judged as he moved on with the top time, joined by Fernandez who did do out for a final run, but an early error saw his hand up and a peel back into his garage at the pit entry.

A fall in the morning left Suzuki (13th) in need of Q1 time. All but one of his nine laps were cancelled for exceeding track limits, with that effort moving him on in third. The final progression place went to Luca Lunetta(16th), who went wide on his last lap following Riccardo Rossi, rejoining in front of his teammate, which put off the Italian, with the rookie seeing his time move into fourth. Rossi starts from 23rd.

Nicola Carraro held the fourth position for most of Q1 but was pushed back to fifth, for 19th on the grid.

Scott Ogden did not feature after a fall at the start of the session.

Ogden was forced off early, taken out by an aggressive move from Filippo Farioli, who ran into the back of the Brit at the chicane. The move was due to be investigated by race direction after Q2, but left the MLav rider with no time set.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Vincente Perez (22nd) remains with Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing, in the seat vacated by Joshua Whatley.

There is wildcard action to watch out for with Liqui Moly Intact GP running three bikes, with the extra one featuring t local rider Jakob Rosenthaler (25th), for a Moto3 debut after impressing in the Junior GP class.
 

 

