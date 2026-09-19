More like a second now between each of the three leaders as we go onto the final lap.
Austrian MotoGP LIVE: Updates as Jorge Martin starts from Red Bull Ring Sprint pole
Live coverage of the Sprint race at the 2026 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.
Live updates from the qualifying session at the 2026 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring. Jorge Martin took pole position in qualifying this morning and will start from the front in the Sprint, coming up this afternoon at 15:00 local time.
Key Moments
- Martin leads after Acosta crash
- Acosta blows a two-second lead with turn 2 crash on lap 12
- Martin recovers to second from eighth after early Marquez clash
- Acosta leads Sprint early on and builds a lead over Marc Marquez
- Marquez & Martin clash at turn two
- Sprint to start at 15:00 local time/14:00 BST
- Martin beats Marquez, Acosta to Austria pole
Pedro Acosta came into Saturday having dominated Friday, topping both practices on the factory KTM yesterday. Acosta himself downplayed his chances of victory after Practice, while Marc Marquez said his compatriot remains in title contention and felt he is the clear favourite.
Acosta was beaten to pole this morning by Jorge Martin, who scored his third pole position of the season. Marc Marquez also beat Acosta, and the KTM man will start third.
Marco Bezzecchi pointed out Acosta as the benchmark yesterday. Bezzecchi himself was only ninth in Practice after opting for a used tyre after the red flag for Alex Marquez's crash, a choice that almost backfired on the Italian, who was better in time attack mode this morning when he qualified fourth.
Alex Marquez put his odd crash, which happened as he crested the hill on the exit of turn one, down to a "strange problem". He went back out after the red flag and got himself into Q2 comfortably, but crashed again in qualifying at turn one and will start sixth today.
His brother, Marc Marquez, was one of several Ducati riders to feel the difference between the standard Michelin rear tyre and the heat-dissipating variant that is used at the Red Bull Ring. Bezzecchi also noted a lack of traction on the Aprilia, while Marquez said he'd spent the day trying to adapt his setup to the different tyre. Marquez had also felt stronger in race pace than one-lap speed on Friday, so was pleased to qualify in the middle of the front row in second place this morning.
That heat dissipating tyre was the least of Francesco Bagnaia's problems on Friday, the Italian saying after Practice that he noticed no difference between the soft- and medium-compound rear tyres, nor between the standard construction and the harder, heat-dissipating casing as his difficulties in 2026 showed no signs of ending. He was only 18th in Practice, but managed to get through Q1 and qualify on the third row in seventh.
That tyre is one that works for KTM, though. This is not only highlighted by the position of Acosta, but also by the comments of Brad Binder, who finished eighth in Practice and said afterwards that he felt the reduction in rear grip offered by the harder tyre meant he was stressing front tyre less. Binder was less strong in Q2, though, and will start 11th this afternoon.
Martin leads after that Acosta crash, of course. Bezzecchi back onto the podium in third place. About 0.5s between each of them.
Acosta has crashed out! He's down at turn 2a. He had it all under control and he's blown it.
He's back on but down in 13th.
Morbidelli down at turn two. He's up and okay. Looks like he clipped the kerb on the inside of 2a.
2.7s is Acosta's advantage at the end of lap nine. Martin similarly quick but not with pace to close it down.
Marquez and Bezzecchi still close behind Martin with five to go.
It's turn one again for Martin, he's up to P2 ahead of Marquez.
Is there any chance for him to get to Acosta? Well, half the race remains and Acosta's gap is 2.5s.
Bezzecchi is Martin's next victim at turn one on lap seven. Marquez next up for the joint championship leader, about 0.4s ahead.
Acosta over 1.5 seconds out front over Marc Marquez at the end of lap five.
Bezzecchi half-a-second behind Marquez, and about the same gap behind him to Martin.
Martin now up to fourth on lap five as he passes Alex Marquez at turn one. Bezzecchi next up, and not too far then to get back to Marquez.
Penalties for Moreira and Fernandez for jump starts. Double long laps for the pair of them.
Martin up to fifth now as he passes Ogura at turn one on lap four. He does have a track limits warning.
Martin makes the move for sixth on Bagnaia at turn one starting lap three.
Acosta almost a second clear at the front. Martin still stuck back in seventh behind Bagnaia.
Bezzecchi pressuring Marquez for second.
Martin ran wide at turn one which gave Marquez a run on him to make that move at the chicane - was aggressive, though.
It also held up Bezzecchi, who had jumped Acosta off the line, but the Spaniard passed both Bezzecchi and Marquez at turn three.
It's lights out in Spielberg and we're underway for the Sprint.
Martin made the holeshot, but Acosta leads after an aggressive move from Marquez at turn two that sent Martin to eighth.
Riders are off on their warm-up lap ahead of this 14-lap Sprint.
Marini also on medium rear now. Everyone in the front three rows on soft bar Bagnaia.
Two late tyre changes: Bagnaia and Rins on the medium rear.
Here's the starting order for today's Sprint with Jorge Martin on pole.
Marc Marquez has started second in the last two Sprints and led the first lap. Can he do the same today?
|1
|Jorge Martin
|ESP
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|2
|Marc Marquez
|ESP
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati GP26
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|6
|Alex Marquez
|ESP
|Gresini Racing
|Ducati GP26
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati GP26
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina Enduro VR46
|Ducati GP26
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Energy Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|10
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR
|Honda RC213V
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|12
|Fermin Aldeguer
|ESP
|Gresini Racing
|Ducati GP25
|13
|Raul Fernandez
|ESP
|Trackhouse Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|14
|Pol Espargaro
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|16
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR
|Honda RC213V
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM RC16
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina Enduro VR46
|Ducati GP25
|20
|Alex Rins
|ESP
|Monster Energy Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|21
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|22
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
Riders have arrived to the grid, so we have our first look at tyre choice.
Everyone with medium-compound front and soft-compound rear at the moment.
Pit lane is open at the Red Bull Ring for the riders to head out on their sighting lap ahead of the Sprint, which is now only 20 minutes away.
Just under half-an-hour away from the MotoGP Sprint in Austria now. Conditions have certainly cleared up compared to this morning and at the moment we look all set for a dry Sprint, although 30 minutes is plenty of time for things to change in the Styrian mountains, it must be said.
Chequered flag is out on Moto2 Q2 with Salac on pole from Gonzalez and Escrig, whose 2027 deal with ItalTrans was announced only a few minutes ago.
Moto2 currently out on track for its Q2 session, which is being led at the moment by Ivan Ortola ahead of Izan Guevara and Filip Salac.
Welcome back to live coverage of today's MotoGP action from the Red Bull Ring, where the Sprint will be starting in just under 50 minutes at 15:00 local time.