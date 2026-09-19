Nicolo Bulega to miss Red Bull Ring 850cc MotoGP test

Nicolo Bulega says he will avoid “unnecessary risks” and skip Monday’s MotoGP test as the WorldSBK title approaches in Cremona.

Bulega skips Austria test to avoid “unnecessary risks”
Bulega skips Austria test to avoid “unnecessary risks”
© Gold and Goose

Nicolo Bulega has said he will not take part in Monday’s 850cc/Pirelli MotoGP test at the Red Bull Ring.

The WorldSBK title leader suffered a heavy crash while testing Ducati’s 2027 prototype at Mugello earlier this week.

Although he escaped injury and subsequently travelled to Austria, the future VR46 Ducati rider has opted not to take any "unnecessary risks" ahead of next weekend’s Cremona WorldSBK round.

Bulega told Sky Italia: "I'm fine, just a knock. But I really want to win in Cremona and I don't want to take any unnecessary risks, especially considering the weather these days in Austria.”

Nicolo Bulega leads Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega leads Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The Italian has been beaten just once in WorldSBK this season, by Aruba.it Ducati team-mate Iker Lecuona at Donington Park, and can wrap up the 2026 title 'early' at Cremona.

Meanwhile, Monday’s Red Bull Ring outing will be the second official Pirelli test open to MotoGP race riders.

However, as at Brno in June, only two or three riders from each manufacturer are expected to take part.

Bulega, who is combining Ducati MotoGP development alongside his WorldSBK campaign, has frequently been listed as the rider to beat in private 850cc testing.

Overnight rain caused a damp track for Saturday's final MotoGP practice at the Red Bull Ring.

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Nicolo Bulega to miss Red Bull Ring 850cc MotoGP test
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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