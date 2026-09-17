Jorge Lorenzo showdown was Marc Marquez’s “most pressure” MotoGP moment

Marc Marquez has revealed the MotoGP race where he felt the greatest pressure as another title fight begins to intensify.

Marc Marquez names the MotoGP race where pressure was at its highest in his career.
Marc Marquez names the MotoGP race where pressure was at its highest in his career.
© Gold and Goose

For the first time this season, reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez heads into a grand prix weekend at the top of the world championship.

It could hardly be closer, with Marquez equal on points with Jorge Martin and only a greater number of grand prix victories giving him the tie-break.

However, with eight planned events still to go, Marc Marquez sees it as far from a two-rider title duel.

“We're equal on points, but it’s not only us. There’s Bezzecchi… For me, from first to seventh position is less than 100 points. So a lot of things can happen.”

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez 'most pressure' MotoGP moment

In terms of title-fighting experience, none of the other contenders can match Marquez, who claimed the first of his seven premier-class crowns as a rookie in 2013.

That championship was decided in a tense final-round showdown at Valencia against reigning double champion Jorge Lorenzo.

It remains the race where Marquez says he felt the most pressure of his career:

“I will say 2013 Valencia, fighting for my first World Championship in MotoGP against Lorenzo.

“It looks easy to finish in the top four, but at the same time it was difficult. Valencia, the last race, cold... That one was a difficult Sunday.”

Marc Marquez, Valencia 2013.
Marc Marquez, Valencia 2013.
© Gold and Goose

Lorenzo tried to increase the pressure on Marquez by taking the race lead and then slowing the pace, to no avail.

Perhaps ominously for his 2026 rivals, Marquez added: “But normally with the extra pressure, I like it. I feel comfortable, and it gives me that extra concentration.”

The 33-year-old insists leading the standings makes little difference to his approach this weekend.

“We are in a new, but same situation. I mean, for me to lead the championship or be behind by not many points is very similar,” he said.

“The approach is the same, and of course, race by race we will try to do our 100%.”

2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders).
2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Marquez swept to a perfect double at the Red Bull Ring last season, while Ducati has won ten of the last 12 grands prix at the Austrian circuit.

“Of course, it's a track where Ducati normally works very, very well. Last year I enjoyed a lot this track, but last year I enjoyed many tracks!” he said.

After previously speaking of the need to know when to attack and when to survive, Marquez classes this weekend as one to “enjoy”.

“We are in a good moment. It's true that every race is different, but right now I start enjoying, so this is the most important for me.

“I know that I will suffer in some races, but step-by-step it looks like with time, with races, I found the way to adapt my riding style for what the bike needs.

“We are changing a few things, and step by step I feel better and better. Let's see if we can keep the same performance this weekend.”

Opening practice at the Red Bull Ring takes place on Friday morning.

Marc Marquez, world champion, Valencia 2013.
Marc Marquez, world champion, Valencia 2013.
© Gold and Goose

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Jorge Lorenzo showdown was Marc Marquez’s “most pressure” MotoGP moment
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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