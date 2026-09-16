The complete 2027 MotoGP rider line-up

MotoGP undergoes a technical overhaul for 2027, when the premier class switches from 1000cc to 850cc engines, bans ride-height devices, reduces aero and swaps Michelin tyres for Pirelli.

But there will also be plenty of major rider moves, including the arrival of five rookies.

Ducati

At the Ducati pre-season launch, Marc Marquez confirmed that he was very close to reaching a new two-year agreement.

However, negotiations over the next commercial contract between the manufacturers and MotoGP SEG meant Marquez's new deal was only officially announced on the Tuesday after Brno.

Marc Marquez re-signs with Ducati.

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That was followed hot on the heels by confirmation that team-mate Pecco Bagnaia will leave at the end of this season and be replaced by Pedro Acosta.

Two more Ducati seats were confirmed with official announcements that Joan Mir and Dani Holgado will join Gresini in place of Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer. Mir will ride a 'factory' spec machine.

Joan Mir, Dani Holgado joins Gresini for MotoGP 2027.

Current Gresini rider Fermin Aldeguer, contracted directly to Ducati, was officially confirmed as switching across to VR46 next season on the eve of the Aragon round. He will be joined by WorldSBK star Nicolo Bulega.

Aprilia:

Aprilia confirmed the signing of Bagnaia on a lengthy four-year contract a day after Acosta's Ducati deal, partnering him with Marco Bezzecchi.

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Trackhouse Aprilia then announced Raul Fernandez at the end of the summer break. Enea Bastianini will be his team-mate.

Yamaha:

After Assen, Yamaha bid farewell to Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins before announcing Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura.

Just before Aragon, Yamaha confirmed that Moto2 title contender Izan Guevara will replace Jack Miller, alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu, at Pramac.

Ai Ogura, Jorge Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

KTM:

Gresini's 2025 title runner-up Alex Marquez returns to factory status for the first time since his rookie season at Repsol Honda after securing a ride at Red Bull KTM.

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Marquez will be joined at KTM by another satellite Ducati star, Fabio di Giannantonio.

Alex Marquez joins KTM for MotoGP 2027. © KTM Media

HRC's Luca Marini was confirmed as Tech3's first signing ahead of Aragon. Moto2 race winner Senna Agius was named as Marini's team-mate in mid-September, officially completing the 2027 grid.

Honda:

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

There was a surprise on day one of the Sepang Shakedown test with a report that Fabio Quartararo had already signed for Honda - before turning a wheel on the 2026 version of the Yamaha V4.

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Honda announced Quartararo's two-year deal on Tuesday 21 July.

Bezzecchi first 'factory' signing

Martin's Aprilia team-mate, Marco Bezzecchi, was the first factory rider to officially sign a 2027 deal.

Already safe

Only three riders came into this year with officially confirmed seats on the 2027 MotoGP grid.

Two of those were at Honda, with Johann Zarco staying at LCR while rookie team-mate Diogo Moreira stepped up to the premier class on a 'multi-year deal' starting in 2026.

The other confirmed rider was Toprak Razgatlioglu, making his MotoGP debut with Pramac Yamaha this year.

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After a season under his belt on the new V4 M1, the Turkish star will hope to exploit his Pirelli knowledge in 2027.

Izan Guevara and Toprak Razgatlioglu will form Pramac Yamaha's 2027 rider line-up (Yamaha).

2027 Rookies

Moto2 frontrunner Dani Holgado was the first rookie to be officially confirmed on the 2027 grid, at Gresini.

Three other rookies will arrive from Moto2, where they have the benefit of Pirelli experience.

Holgado's Aspar Moto2 team-mate David Alonso joins Honda, although it's unclear if he or Moreira will partner Quartararo at HRC, with Guevara at Pramac, plus an Agius at Tech3.

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Meanwhile, Razgatlioglu will be joined on the grid by former WorldSBK title rival Nicolo Bulega.

Bulega began a Ducati MotoGP testing contract alongside his Superbike duties in 2026. His VR46 race deal means he will be the only Italian rider on a Desmosedici next season.

Race winners leaving MotoGP

The influx of new talent means race winners Maverick Vinales (Tech3 KTM), Alex Rins (Monster Yamaha), Franco Morbidelli (VR46 Ducati), Brad Binder (Red Bill KTM) and Jack Miller (Pramac Yamaha) will all be leaving MotoGP.

With MotoGP dropping wildcard rides next season, a test riding role is even less attractive for those who want to continue racing.

However, with WorldSBK switching from Pirelli to Michelin rubber, Miller, Rins and Morbidelli are set for leading seats in the production-based world championship.

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850cc

KTM was first to debut an 850cc engine, and the Austrian factory let star rider Acosta try the machine at the Brno test, despite knowing he would be leaving for Ducati. HRC took the same approach with Mir and Marini.

However, Ducati opted for the retained Marc Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer, Aprilia chose Raul Fernandez alongside Marco Bezzecchi, while Yamaha picked only Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Here is the official 2027 contract situation for each rider...

2027 MotoGP rider line-up: Rider Team Contract 1 Fabio di Giannantonio Red Bull KTM 'Multi-year' deal 2 Alex Marquez Red Bull KTM 'Multi-year' deal 3 Joan Mir Gresini Ducati End of 2028? 4 Dani Holgado* Gresini Ducati End of 2028? 5 Jorge Martin Monster Yamaha End of 2028 6 Ai Ogura Monster Yamaha End of 2028 7 Pecco Bagnaia Aprilia Racing Four-year contract, end of 2030 8 Pedro Acosta Ducati Lenovo End of 2028 9 Marc Marquez Ducati Lenovo End of 2028 10 Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing 'Multi-year contract' 11 Toprak Razgatlioglu Pramac Yamaha End of 2027, Yamaha contract 12 Johann Zarco Honda LCR End of 2027, HRC contract 13 Diogo Moreira TBC: HRC or LCR? 'Multi-year deal' (end of 2028), HRC contract 14 Fabio Quartararo Honda HRC End of 2028 15 David Alonso* TBC: HRC or LCR? 'Multi-year' HRC contract 16 Raul Fernandez Trackhouse Aprilia End of 2028 17 Enea Bastianini Trackhouse Aprilia End of 2028 18 Luca Marini Tech3 KTM End of 2028? 19 Fermin Aldeguer VR46 Ducati End of 2028, Ducati contract 20 Izan Guevara Pramac Yamaha End of 2027? 21 Nicolo Bulega VR46 Ducati End of 2027, option 2028, Ducati contract 22 Senna Agius Tech3 KTM End of 2027? Leaving MotoGP: Jack Miller Pramac Yamaha Yamaha WorldSBK Brad Binder Red Bull KTM BMW WorldSBK Alex Rins Monster Yamaha TBC (Retiring from two-wheels) Franco Morbidelli VR46 Ducati TBC: Aruba.it Ducati WorldSBK Maverick Vinales Tech3 KTM TBC

*Rookie.

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