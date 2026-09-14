Marc Marquez admits MotoGP rivals handed him a “sweet present” in title fight

A Misano double win completed a remarkable title turnaround for Marc Marquez, who has taken the MotoGP championship lead for the first time this season.

Seven rounds earlier, Marquez made his return from surgery at the previous Italian event, Mugello - a weekend that finished with the reigning champion just eighth in the standings and a huge 102 points from the top.

Did he ever imagine being in the championship lead by Misano?

“I was ready to ride [in Mugello], not at my 100%, but also it was the way to prepare - if you want to have some chance to win races,” Marc Marquez said.

2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

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"The opponents gave me a present"

“I was not thinking of the championship because it was not in my hands.

“It’s true that the opponents gave me a present, and when I taste that present, it was sweet.

“So I am trying to take the maximum profit from my riding style, from my bike, and from my team.”

Marquez had left Mugello still without a Sunday podium this season, but struck back with a perfect double win next time at Balaton Park, the first of four maximum-scoring weekends so far.

But as Marquez indicated, he has also been helped by costly setbacks for his Aprilia title rivals.

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Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin, title leader since Assen and now tied on points with Marquez, has claimed just one (Sprint) victory in the last 18 races.

Meanwhile, Martin’s team-mate and fellow former championship leader Marco Bezzecchi has failed to score in ten races this season, including a crash from the lead on the opening lap at Misano.

Nonetheless, Marquez has had to overcome a penalty and technical problem in the Buriram races, mistakes in COTA, Jerez and Le Mans, as well as surgery to fix a radical nerve issue.

“Last year I felt convinced and strong. So it was a very good combination! This year, obviously when you are having some doubts, it’s more difficult,” he said.

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“When I say convinced, always I believe in myself but sometimes it’s difficult to take some decisions.”

Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Those decisions include carefully managing his shoulder strength throughout a race weekend.

“Like in FP1, don’t push a lot. In warm-up, don’t do a lot of laps. Because the others are riding and you want to ride because you say, I’m losing some time here,” he said.

“But in the end, I need to approach the race weekends in a different way.

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“Sometimes approaching in that way, I will be the fastest. Sometimes the others will be faster than me. But always try to find my maximum.”

"Then we respect each other"

Although Misano is Marquez’s most successful clockwise circuit, he has often received a frosty reception from the home fans.

“This weekend I feel well with the Tifosi,” he said. “In the end, what we need in the motorcycle world is that they support the Italian riders, and everybody is supporting his rider or his hero, but then we respect each other.”