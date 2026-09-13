When is the next MotoGP race after the San Marino Grand Prix?

The next round of the 2026 MotoGP season will take place at the Austrian Grand Prix on the weekend of 18-20 September at the Red Bull Ring.

The 14th round of the 2026 season took place this weekend at the San Marino Grand Prix, marking MotoGP's second visit to Italy this year.

After a thrilling weekend of racing, Marc Marquez leads the championship for the first time after winning the San Marino Grand Prix sprint and main race for back-to-back 37-point rounds.

He is level on points with Aprilia's Jorge Martin, who was fifth after leading at Misano briefly, while Marco Bezzecchi - who started on pole - crashed on the opening lap of the grand prix and is now 33 points down on the championship lead.

Marc Marquez holds off Marco Bezzecchi to win the Misano Sprint. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Racing continues in a week's time, with the Austrian Grand Prix coming up on 18-20 September at the Red Bull Ring.

What time is the 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix?

The 2026 Austrian Grand Prix marks the championship's annual visit to the Red Bull Ring. The full schedule is as follows:

Friday:

FP1 - 9:45am BST - 10:30am BST

Practice - 2pm BST - 3pm BST

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday:

FP2 - 9:10am BST - 9:40am BST

Q1 - 9:50am BST - 10:05am BST

Q2 - 10:15am BST - 10:30am BST

Sprint - 2pm BST

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday:

Warm-up - 8:40am BST - 8:50am BST

Race - 1pm BST

What is the rest of the 2026 MotoGP calendar?

15 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring 18-20 September 16 Japanese Grand Prix Motegi 2-4 October 17 Indonesian Grand Prix Mandalika 9-11 October 18 Australian Grand Prix Phillip Island 23-25 October 19 Malaysian Grand Prix Sepang 30 October - 1 November 20 Qatar Grand Prix Lusail 6-8 November 21 Portuguese Grand Prix Portimao 20-22 November 22 Valencia Grand Prix Ricardo Tormo 27-29 November