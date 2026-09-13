Aprilia unveils Vespa celebration MotoGP livery inspired by F1 legend at Misano

Aprilia has unveiled a striking all-white livery for Sunday’s San Marino Grand Prix at Misano inspired by Formula 1 legend Gilles Villeneuve, in celebration of 80 years of Vespa.

The factory RS-GPs of polesitter Marco Bezzecchi and championship leader team-mate Jorge Martin will sport the ‘Perla Bianca’ livery on Sunday at Misano.

The livery is inspired by the white race suit Ferrari F1 legend Gilles Villeneuve wore to victory at the 1981 Monaco Grand Prix.

On that race suit, the late Canadian - who died in a crash in Belgium in 1982 - carried the Piaggio Vespa logo.

Aprilia special livery for Misano © Gold and Goose

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Aprilia has taken this to celebrate legendary Piaggio brand Vespa at the San Marino Grand Prix.

“In the 80 years of Vespa, an icon which has come through generations, and which still today represents a symbol recognised the world over, we would have been remiss not to celebrate the bond with Gilles Villeneuve, one of the most beloved drivers in Formula 1 history,” Aprilia CEO Massimo RIvola said.

“Gilles made millions of fans fall in love with his talent and his way of interpreting racing, just as Vespa has won over millions of people.

“Bringing that memory back to Misano for our home race is a way of celebrating two icons which – although belonging to different worlds – left a deep mark on history and the collective imaginary of millions of people.

“There is also a brilliant coincidence with the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Madrid, which is being held this weekend.

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“Precisely in Jarama in 1981, Gilles took his last victory, the same year of the racing suit that we chose to re-interpret.”

The GV27 heritage brand added: "From the historic Vespa logo to Gilles’ signature on the front screen and new team livery, Aprilia Racing has created a breathtaking tribute.

“We are honoured to celebrate Vespa’s 80th anniversary milestone together.”

Aprilia special livery for Misano © Gold and Goose

Bezzecchi will be aiming for a fifth grand prix win of the season on Sunday at Misano, after smashing the lap record in qualifying to take pole.

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He finished second in the sprint on Saturday, after Ducati’s Marc Marquez jumped him into Turn 1 on the opening lap.

Martin leads the championship by 14 points after finishing third in the sprint, with Bezzecchi 22 adrift in third.