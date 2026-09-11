“Useless to look at the others” - Marco Bezzecchi leads Misano MotoGP practice

Marco Bezzecchi may have been fastest on day one of his home Misano MotoGP, but the next-best Aprilia, title-leading team-mate Jorge Martin, could manage only tenth.

Directly behind Bezzecchi were four Ducatis, while two Hondas and two KTMs also separated the factory RS-GPs.

Asked about the speed of Aprilia's rivals, Bezzecchi, who edged out reigning champion Marc Marquez by 0.1s, said: "For tomorrow, I'll try just my best to be in the best position that I can.

“At the end, it's useless for me to look at the others.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The only thing I must do is look at myself and try to improve what I can control.

“So my riding, my bike, my sensations overall while I'm riding. This is my target for tomorrow.”

Bezzecchi was quickest in the first and third sectors, exploiting the RS-GP’s cornering speed, but ranked only fourth through the stop-and-go sections.

“It's true that the base was good and the start was good, but there are many places where I can improve my riding, and also many places where we can adjust the bike still,” he said.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So hopefully we can try to work and improve for tomorrow.”

In terms of tyre choice, Bezzecchi confirmed the soft rear could be an option for both races.

“I raced also [the grand prix] with the soft when I was in the VR46 Racing Team. In this track, the degradation is not so huge, so it's possible to race with both tyre [options].

“At the end, it's just a matter of sensations. At the moment, soft is a possibility, and medium as well.”

Bezzecchi will start Saturday’s Sprint five points behind Marquez and 24 behind Martin in the MotoGP World Championship.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT