2026 Misano MotoGP - Friday Practice Results

Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi picked up where they left off last season by setting the pace during opening practice for the 2026 Misano MotoGP.

Reigning champion Marc Marquez got the better of the Aprilia rider on his penultimate lap, running used soft front and medium rear tyres.

Marco Bezzecchi was just 0.060s slower on medium tyres front and rear, the same combination picked by Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez in third.

Like his brother, Alex Marquez selected the soft front and medium rear on his way to fourth for Gresini.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Unlike those ahead, Johann Zarco, Pedro Acosta and Luca Marini fitted a new soft front in the closing stages to complete the top seven.

Aprilia's title leader Jorge Martin, Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio rounded out the top ten.

Jack Miller’s weekend got off to a bad start when he was ditched from his Pramac Yamaha as soon as he touched the front brake at Turn 4 on his out lap. Acosta later crashed at Turn 1.

Former Misano winner Pecco Bagnaia was only 18th, behind Miller.

2026 San Marino MotoGP - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'31.468s 18/18 298k 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.060s 18/19 302k 3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.133s 19/19 296k 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.180s 17/18 300k 5 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.182s 17/18 299k 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.210s 17/17 298k 7 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.254s 18/19 301k 8 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.267s 19/20 298k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.402s 18/18 293k 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.509s 19/19 298k 11 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.537s 19/19 300k 12 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.659s 18/18 297k 13 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.703s 14/16 298k 14 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +0.737s 16/18 293k 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.753s 17/17 298k 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.761s 19/20 300k 17 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.900s 16/16 295k 18 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.993s 17/17 298k 19 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.153s 14/16 297k 20 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.170s 20/20 299k 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.854s 9/11 296k

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* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)

The 2026 MotoGP title chase so far. © Peter McLaren

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MotoGP arrives for the final Italian-based round with Ducati’s reigning champion Marc Marquez sandwiched between title leader Jorge Martin and Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at the top of the standings.

Any one of them could be on top of the world on Sunday evening, with Martin currently 19 points clear of Marquez, after the Spaniard’s double win at Aragon, and Bezzecchi closing to 24 points adrift.

Bezzecchi qualified on pole at Misano last season, then won the Sprint after a rare mistake by Marquez before a thrilling head-to-head battle in the grand prix.

Marc Marquez’s team-mate and former double Misano winner Pecco Bagnaia will be making his final Italian appearance in red, with Fabio di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez competing in their last Misano round for the local VR46 and Gresini Ducati teams.

Diggia starts the event 48 points behind Martin and five points clear of Ai Ogura, who dropped to fifth in the world championship after missing Aragon due to a hand injury in training.

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Ogura will lose more ground after being ruled unfit to return at Misano.

Future factory Ducati rider Pedro Acosta now splits Trackhouse riders Ogura and Raul Fernandez, in sixth, after an impressive runner-up finish for KTM at Aragon.

Maverick Vinales is missing for a third event in a row, with his place at a Tech3 KTM again taken by test rider Pol Espargaro.