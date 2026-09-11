2026 Misano MotoGP - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2026 San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 14 of 22.

Friday's results from th2 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Friday's results from th2 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi picked up where they left off last season by setting the pace during opening practice for the 2026 Misano MotoGP.

Reigning champion Marc Marquez got the better of the Aprilia rider on his penultimate lap, running used soft front and medium rear tyres.

Marco Bezzecchi was just 0.060s slower on medium tyres front and rear, the same combination picked by Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez in third.

Like his brother, Alex Marquez selected the soft front and medium rear on his way to fourth for Gresini.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Unlike those ahead, Johann Zarco, Pedro Acosta and Luca Marini fitted a new soft front in the closing stages to complete the top seven.

Aprilia's title leader Jorge Martin, Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio rounded out the top ten.

Jack Miller’s weekend got off to a bad start when he was ditched from his Pramac Yamaha as soon as he touched the front brake at Turn 4 on his out lap. Acosta later crashed at Turn 1.

Former Misano winner Pecco Bagnaia was only 18th, behind Miller.

2026 San Marino MotoGP - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'31.468s18/18298k
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.060s18/19302k
3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.133s19/19296k
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.180s17/18300k
5Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.182s17/18299k
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.210s17/17298k
7Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.254s18/19301k
8Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.267s19/20298k
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.402s18/18293k
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.509s19/19298k
11Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.537s19/19300k
12Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.659s18/18297k
13Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.703s14/16298k
14Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+0.737s16/18293k
15Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.753s17/17298k
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.761s19/20300k
17Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.900s16/16295k
18Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.993s17/17298k
19Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.153s14/16297k
20Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.170s20/20299k
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.854s9/11296k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)

The 2026 MotoGP title chase so far.
The 2026 MotoGP title chase so far.
© Peter McLaren

MotoGP arrives for the final Italian-based round with Ducati’s reigning champion Marc Marquez sandwiched between title leader Jorge Martin and Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at the top of the standings.

Any one of them could be on top of the world on Sunday evening, with Martin currently 19 points clear of Marquez, after the Spaniard’s double win at Aragon, and Bezzecchi closing to 24 points adrift.

Bezzecchi qualified on pole at Misano last season, then won the Sprint after a rare mistake by Marquez before a thrilling head-to-head battle in the grand prix.

Marc Marquez’s team-mate and former double Misano winner Pecco Bagnaia will be making his final Italian appearance in red, with Fabio di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez competing in their last Misano round for the local VR46 and Gresini Ducati teams.

Diggia starts the event 48 points behind Martin and five points clear of Ai Ogura, who dropped to fifth in the world championship after missing Aragon due to a hand injury in training.

Ogura will lose more ground after being ruled unfit to return at Misano.

Future factory Ducati rider Pedro Acosta now splits Trackhouse riders Ogura and Raul Fernandez, in sixth, after an impressive runner-up finish for KTM at Aragon.

Maverick Vinales is missing for a third event in a row, with his place at a Tech3 KTM again taken by test rider Pol Espargaro.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Fabio di Giannantonio
Francesco Bagnaia
Pedro Acosta
2026 Misano MotoGP - Friday Practice Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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