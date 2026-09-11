2026 Misano MotoGP - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2026 San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 14 of 22.
Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi picked up where they left off last season by setting the pace during opening practice for the 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Reigning champion Marc Marquez got the better of the Aprilia rider on his penultimate lap, running used soft front and medium rear tyres.
Marco Bezzecchi was just 0.060s slower on medium tyres front and rear, the same combination picked by Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez in third.
Like his brother, Alex Marquez selected the soft front and medium rear on his way to fourth for Gresini.
Unlike those ahead, Johann Zarco, Pedro Acosta and Luca Marini fitted a new soft front in the closing stages to complete the top seven.
Aprilia's title leader Jorge Martin, Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio rounded out the top ten.
Jack Miller’s weekend got off to a bad start when he was ditched from his Pramac Yamaha as soon as he touched the front brake at Turn 4 on his out lap. Acosta later crashed at Turn 1.
Former Misano winner Pecco Bagnaia was only 18th, behind Miller.
2026 San Marino MotoGP - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'31.468s
|18/18
|298k
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.060s
|18/19
|302k
|3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.133s
|19/19
|296k
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.180s
|17/18
|300k
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.182s
|17/18
|299k
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.210s
|17/17
|298k
|7
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.254s
|18/19
|301k
|8
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.267s
|19/20
|298k
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.402s
|18/18
|293k
|10
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.509s
|19/19
|298k
|11
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.537s
|19/19
|300k
|12
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.659s
|18/18
|297k
|13
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.703s
|14/16
|298k
|14
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+0.737s
|16/18
|293k
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.753s
|17/17
|298k
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.761s
|19/20
|300k
|17
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.900s
|16/16
|295k
|18
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.993s
|17/17
|298k
|19
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.153s
|14/16
|297k
|20
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.170s
|20/20
|299k
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.854s
|9/11
|296k
* Rookie
Official Misano MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)
MotoGP arrives for the final Italian-based round with Ducati’s reigning champion Marc Marquez sandwiched between title leader Jorge Martin and Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at the top of the standings.
Any one of them could be on top of the world on Sunday evening, with Martin currently 19 points clear of Marquez, after the Spaniard’s double win at Aragon, and Bezzecchi closing to 24 points adrift.
Bezzecchi qualified on pole at Misano last season, then won the Sprint after a rare mistake by Marquez before a thrilling head-to-head battle in the grand prix.
Marc Marquez’s team-mate and former double Misano winner Pecco Bagnaia will be making his final Italian appearance in red, with Fabio di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez competing in their last Misano round for the local VR46 and Gresini Ducati teams.
Diggia starts the event 48 points behind Martin and five points clear of Ai Ogura, who dropped to fifth in the world championship after missing Aragon due to a hand injury in training.
Ogura will lose more ground after being ruled unfit to return at Misano.
Future factory Ducati rider Pedro Acosta now splits Trackhouse riders Ogura and Raul Fernandez, in sixth, after an impressive runner-up finish for KTM at Aragon.
Maverick Vinales is missing for a third event in a row, with his place at a Tech3 KTM again taken by test rider Pol Espargaro.