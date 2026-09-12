MotoGP stewards deliver Johann Zarco verdict after Marco Bezzecchi incident

Johann Zarco has been handed a penalty for the San Marino Grand Prix

Johann Zarco has been penalised at the San Marino MotoGP
Johann Zarco has been penalised at the San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

The FIM MotoGP stewards have given Johann Zarco a penalty for the San Marino Grand Prix, following an impeding incident with Marco Bezzecchi in qualifying.

Misano polesitter Marco Bezzecchi noted in parc ferme that LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco “ruined my only clean lap” in his second stint of the 15-minute Q2 session.

While unseen at the time, a replay later showed Zarco riding slowly in front of the Aprilia rider going through Turns 5 and 6.

The FIM stewards announced that the incident would be investigated.

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

They have determined Zarco was riding irresponsibly and have served him a three-place grid penalty for the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday.

This will drop Zarco from 11th on the grid to 14th for Sunday’s race. His original qualifying position will remain intact for the sprint.

It marks the second successive weekend that Zarco will carry a penalty into Sunday’s main race.

He was forced to serve a double long lap penalty at Aragon, as punishment for triggering the multi-rider crash that left him injured in May’s Catalan Grand Prix.

On Friday, the FIM stewards also announced a penalty for VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, who was found to have repeatedly impeded riders during practice. He must serve a long lap penalty in the grand prix.

Zarco got in polesitter Marco Bezzecchi's way in Q2
Zarco got in polesitter Marco Bezzecchi's way in Q2
© Gold and Goose

On his qualifying performance, Aprilia’s Bezzecchi - who set a new lap record of 1m29.982s to claim pole said: “Was a good lap.

“I’m happy, because the qualifying wasn’t easy.

“I met a lot of yellow flags, and it was difficult to find the concentration.

“In the first stint, I stayed on the track one lap more and fortunately it was my best one, because in the second stint I couldn’t have a clean lap.

“Zarco ruined my only clean lap, so it was a tough one. But, very happy. The team did a wonderful job and now we focus on the races.”

Bezzecchi led Marc Marquez in qualifying, while Fermin Aldeguer came from Q1 to put his Gresini Ducati third on the grid.

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MotoGP stewards deliver Johann Zarco verdict after Marco Bezzecchi incident
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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