“We needed him”: LCR Honda ‘relieved’ by stunning Johann Zarco Aragon MotoGP return

Johann Zarco’s top-10 finish in Practice at the Aragon MotoGP was a “relief” for LCR Honda, Lucio Cecchinello says.

Johann Zarco was 10th on his return to MotoGP in Practice at Aragon.
Johann Zarco was 10th on his return to MotoGP in Practice at Aragon.
© Gold & Goose

After three months out through injury, Johann Zarco returned to MotoGP at Aragon with strong speed, enough to qualify directly for Q2.

Zarco had been Honda’s stand-out rider on multiple occasions in the past two seasons and the only rider to win for the brand since he joined LCR Honda in 2024.

His crash at turn one in the Catalan MotoGP in mid-May resulted in injuries which have kept him out of the last six races, though. Since Catalunya, LCR’s best result came from 2026 rookie Diogo Moreira when he was sixth in Hungary, while Cal Crutchlow crashed in three of his six replacement rides.

The return of Zarco was originally planned for September, but he was able to accelerate that return slightly to come back this weekend at Aragon. Despite the earlier-than-planned return, Zarco was able to lap normally in both sessions and found strong speed in Practice, enough for the final direct Q2 spot.

Johann Zarco, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Johann Zarco, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

For Cecchinello, Zarco’s Friday performance at Aragon is an example of what people can do with the right motivation.

“It’s another very nice story of what MotoGP riders can do, and what human beings can do when they have a target, when they have some motivation to be back, be stronger, and be back fighting again,” Cecchinello told the MotoGP world feed broadcast shortly after the conclusion of Practice at Aragon.

“I have no words, I’m really touched.”

Cecchinello added that not only LCR but also HRC needed Zarco back and competitive.

“Especially because we’ve been through a very tough period, [...] we’ve been worried for him,” he said.

Lucio Cecchinello. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Lucio Cecchinello. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Also, I don’t hide [from] you that we pushed a lot all the doctors around him to let him be back as soon as possible, because we really needed him, Honda needed him, MotoGP needed him. 

“To see what he has achieved today– it’s only Friday, but it’s already a big relief for us.”

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Johann Zarco
LCR Honda
“We needed him”: LCR Honda ‘relieved’ by stunning Johann Zarco Aragon MotoGP return
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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