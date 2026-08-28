2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

The full list of riders in Q1 and Q2 at the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix

Marco Bezzecchi led PR at Aragon, as Pecco Bagnaia dropped to 13th
Marco Bezzecchi led PR at Aragon, as Pecco Bagnaia dropped to 13th
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi set a new lap record to lead Practice at the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, as Pecco Bagnaia failed to secure a place in Q2. 

The second-placed rider in the championship posted a 1m45.455s in the dying stages of the hour-long Practice, beating the existing lap record to lead Alex Marquez and Marc Marquez. 

Marc Marquez, who had previously been unbeaten at Aragon in every session he took part in as a Ducati rider, was the first to break the old lap record with a 1m45.493s, but he would end up third. 

Ducati riders filled second to fifth places, with MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin, just 18th this morning, also progressing safely through to Qualifying 2 in seventh.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Pedro Acosta was eighth for KTM, while Franco Morbidelli (VR46) and Johann Zarco, on his return from his horror crash at Barcelona in May, completed the top 10. 

The biggest scalp in Practice came in the form of Pecco Bagnaia, who could only manage 13th and must face Q1 on Saturday morning in qualifying. 

MotoGP Aragon: All riders in Q2

PosRiderNatTeam
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
3Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
5Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
7Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)
9Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
10Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)

MotoGP Aragon: All riders in Q1

11Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
12Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
13Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
15Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
19Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
20Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
21Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
22Lorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)

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Marco Bezzecchi
Marc Marquez
2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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