2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
The full list of riders in Q1 and Q2 at the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix
Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi set a new lap record to lead Practice at the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, as Pecco Bagnaia failed to secure a place in Q2.
The second-placed rider in the championship posted a 1m45.455s in the dying stages of the hour-long Practice, beating the existing lap record to lead Alex Marquez and Marc Marquez.
Marc Marquez, who had previously been unbeaten at Aragon in every session he took part in as a Ducati rider, was the first to break the old lap record with a 1m45.493s, but he would end up third.
Ducati riders filled second to fifth places, with MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin, just 18th this morning, also progressing safely through to Qualifying 2 in seventh.
Pedro Acosta was eighth for KTM, while Franco Morbidelli (VR46) and Johann Zarco, on his return from his horror crash at Barcelona in May, completed the top 10.
The biggest scalp in Practice came in the form of Pecco Bagnaia, who could only manage 13th and must face Q1 on Saturday morning in qualifying.
MotoGP Aragon: All riders in Q2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|5
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|6
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|10
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
MotoGP Aragon: All riders in Q1
|11
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|13
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|19
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|20
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|21
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)