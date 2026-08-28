2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi set a new lap record to lead Practice at the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, as Pecco Bagnaia failed to secure a place in Q2.

The second-placed rider in the championship posted a 1m45.455s in the dying stages of the hour-long Practice, beating the existing lap record to lead Alex Marquez and Marc Marquez.

Marc Marquez, who had previously been unbeaten at Aragon in every session he took part in as a Ducati rider, was the first to break the old lap record with a 1m45.493s, but he would end up third.

Ducati riders filled second to fifth places, with MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin, just 18th this morning, also progressing safely through to Qualifying 2 in seventh.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Pedro Acosta was eighth for KTM, while Franco Morbidelli (VR46) and Johann Zarco, on his return from his horror crash at Barcelona in May, completed the top 10.

The biggest scalp in Practice came in the form of Pecco Bagnaia, who could only manage 13th and must face Q1 on Saturday morning in qualifying.

MotoGP Aragon: All riders in Q2

Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 5 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 6 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 7 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 10 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)

MotoGP Aragon: All riders in Q1

11 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 12 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 13 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 15 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 19 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 20 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 21 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)