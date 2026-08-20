Johann Zarco to attempt early MotoGP return at Aragon

Johann Zarco will try and return to MotoGP action at next weekend’s Aragon round.

Johann Zarco back for the Aragon MotoGP.
Johann Zarco back for the Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Johann Zarco will return to MotoGP action earlier than expected at next weekend’s Aragon round, subject to passing the mandatory medical examination.

The Frenchman, absent since suffering serious knee ligament injuries in a Turn 1 pile-up at the restarted Catalunya MotoGP in May, had been expected to make a comeback at LCR’s home Misano event in mid-September.

‘However, Zarco’s recovery has continued to improve in recent weeks, allowing him to bring forward his return to racing’, read an LCR statement.

‘He has gradually increased his workload, riding both a supermoto and a Honda CBR1000RR as part of his rehabilitation.

Johann Zarco.
Johann Zarco.
© Gold and Goose

‘Having made steady progress and received clearance from his medical team to resume racing, Zarco will travel to Aragon with the aim of returning to competition, subject to passing the mandatory medical assessment at the circuit."

Zarco said: “I’m pretty happy with how the knee is progressing and recovering. I feel good enough to jump back on the MotoGP bike, and I’m really looking forward to getting back to racing. 

"The Supermoto and CBR have been great for building up the intensity and doing long runs. I’ve really missed my team, racing and the paddock, so I can’t wait to be back in Aragon!”

Team Principal Lucio Cecchinello added: “We are very happy to see Johann’s recovery progressing so well and to welcome him back sooner than initially expected. 

"We will take it step by step, but we are all looking forward to having him back with the team and working together again on track.”

Johann Zarco.
Johann Zarco.
© Gold and Goose

Zarco will need to serve a double long lap penalty for causing the Catalunya incident in his next grand prix.

LCR called up former racer Cal Crutchlow for six stand-in appearances during Zarco's absence. 

Winner of the 2023 Australian MotoGP for Pramac Ducati and then last year’s French MotoGP for LCR, Zarco is already confirmed as remaining with Lucio Cecchinello’s team next season.

However, the identity of Zarco’s 2027 team-mate is still to be confirmed.

HRC has yet to decide whether current LCR rider Diogo Moreira or new rookie signing David Alonso will join Fabio Quartararo at the factory team for the start of the new 850cc era.

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Johann Zarco to attempt early MotoGP return at Aragon
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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