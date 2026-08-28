“Wow, that’s intense!” - Johann Zarco top Honda on MotoGP comeback at Aragon

After more than 100 days on the sidelines, Johann Zarco caused a stir by securing direct Qualifying 2 access as the fastest Honda rider on his MotoGP comeback at Aragon.

The LCR rider, who required a three-month break after suffering knee ligament injuries in Barcelona, had already impressed with eleventh place in FP1.

But Zarco then went one better during the afternoon time attacks, finishing inside the top ten and securing a direct place in Q2.

“A good day,” Zarco smiled. “Immediately, the speed was there, and this was very cool.

Johann Zarco, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“About the leg, no pain, but the muscles needed a bit of time to get used to the position again. I immediately got a little bit of cramp, which I took care of after the session. Again, tonight I will have a good massage on the legs to relax a bit the legs because the cramps can be a problem.

“But this afternoon, immediately, the pace was faster and more intense, and we were back in the sport! I said, ‘Wow, that's intense!’

“In the first time attack, I was with Alex Marquez, so a perfect guy to follow, but I was not fast enough and thought that would be a problem to be in the top ten.

“On the last tyre, I could not [follow] the guy I wanted, but I tried to do everything good and it worked.”

Asked if he felt proud of his performance, Zarco replied:

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Johann Zarco, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Proud, no, but very happy to be back up there. Also, [Qualifying 2] is always a target during the weekend… and only Honda in the top 10.

“We always compare to the other guys, and it's good to come back and say, ‘Okay, I'm here’! For sure, my ego is well-filled today!”

Looking ahead to Saturday morning's qualifying, Zarco said:

“I would like to be in the first two rows tomorrow to have a chance of a good sprint, but I don't know how we can do a ‘45.

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“I'm happy to have a different feeling on the bike today and try to work on this feeling to maybe do a new step.

“But from what I have done now, I'm wondering if a ‘45 is possible.”

Zarco will need to serve a double long lap penalty in the grand prix for causing the Barcelona restart accident in which he injured his knee.