2026 Misano MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results

Marco Bezzecchi rockets to a home pole position with a new lap record at the 2026 Misano MotoGP.

Marco Bezzecchi effectively settled the contest early by delivering the first-ever 1m 29s Misano lap on his opening run, putting him on pole by half a second.

Marc Marquez, who has exchanged the top spot with Bezzecchi so far this weekend, later cut the gap down to 0.198s, but the factory Aprilia star’s pole was never in serious doubt.

Fermin Aldeguer will complete the front row on the GP25-spec Gresini.

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio slipped from second to fourth after a late fall, with Aldeguer’s team-mate Alex Marquez left in ninth after also crashing.

Bezzecchi title leading team-mate Jorge Martin will start from fifth, just ahead of Honda’s Luca Marini. LCR's Johann Zarco will drop three places on Sunday's grid for obstructing Bezzecchi in qualifying.

Raul Fernandez and Aldeguer reached Qualifying 2 by leading Q1, while former champions Fabio Quartararo and Pecco Bagnaia both missed out.

Bagnaia was left punching the fuel tank in frustration as he again lost the rear. The Italian will start his final home event as a factory Ducati rider from just 14th, his career worst qualifying at Misano.

The 13-lap Misano Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

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2026 San Marino MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'29.982s 4/8 299k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.198s 7/8 297k 3 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.368s 7/9 297k 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.404s 7/7 298k 5 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.587s 4/9 300k 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.627s 8/8 299k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.658s 6/8 300k 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.661s 3/8 299k 9 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.714s 5/6 299k 10 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.871s 4/6 295k 11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.905s 3/7 300k 12 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.198s 5/7 300k Qualifying 1: 13 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'30.799s 3/8 294k 14 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'30.916s 3/8 299k 15 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'30.966s 3/8 299k 16 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'31.113s 7/8 297k 17 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'31.149s 3/8 300k 18 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'31.413s 8/8 296k 19 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'31.552s 7/8 298k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'31.593s 7/8 295k 21 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 1'32.264s 6/6 293k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024) Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)

Final Practice:

Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez strikes back for Ducati by leading final practice for the 2026 Misano MotoGP.

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Reigning champion Marquez, beaten by Marco Bezzecchi on Friday, jumped ahead of both Bezzecchi and factory Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin in the closing minute.

Marquez was using old soft tyres front and rear. Bezzecchi was on a medium front and soft rear, with title leader Martin - just tenth on Friday - on mediums front and rear.

Franco Morbidelli, Alex Marquez and Raul Fernandez completed the top six.

Pedro Acosta looked furious with tenth as he sat in the KTM pits after the session.

Luca Marini, directly though to Qualifying 2 for only the second time this season, made a rare mistake and crashed early in FP2.

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Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Pecco Bagnaia, will now begin.

2026 San Marino MotoGP - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'31.040s 2 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.007s 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.039s 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.238s 5 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.260s 6 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.275s 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.297s 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.319s 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.430s 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.654s 11 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.664s 12 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.776s 13 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.880s 14 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.948s 15 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.972s 16 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.006s 17 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.010s 18 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.033s 19 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.135s 20 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.433s 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.790s

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024) Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)

The 2026 MotoGP title chase so far. © Peter McLaren

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MotoGP arrives at the final Italian-based round with Ducati’s reigning champion Marc Marquez sandwiched between title leader Jorge Martin and Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at the top of the standings.

Any one of them could be on top of the world on Sunday evening, with Martin currently 19 points clear of Marquez, after the Spaniard’s double win at Aragon, and Bezzecchi closing to 24 points adrift.

Bezzecchi qualified on pole at Misano last season, then won the Sprint after a rare mistake by Marquez before a thrilling head-to-head battle in the grand prix.

Marc Marquez’s team-mate and former double Misano winner Pecco Bagnaia will be making his final Italian appearance in red, with Fabio di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez competing in their last Misano round for the local VR46 and Gresini Ducati teams.

Diggia starts the event 48 points behind Martin and five points clear of Ai Ogura, who dropped to fifth in the world championship after missing Aragon due to a hand injury in training.

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Ogura will lose more ground after being ruled unfit to return at Misano.

Future factory Ducati rider Pedro Acosta now splits Trackhouse riders Ogura and Raul Fernandez, in sixth, after an impressive runner-up finish for KTM at Aragon.

Maverick Vinales is missing for a third event in a row, with his place at a Tech3 KTM again taken by test rider Pol Espargaro.

Franco Morbidelli will have a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday's grand prix, his final home race as a MotoGP rider, for slow riding and disturbing Enea Bastianini in Friday Practice.