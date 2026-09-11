Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo “understood the weight of his words” after Aragon MotoGP

Yamaha says Fabio Quartararo “understood the weight of his words” after comments over V4 development and Pirelli MotoGP testing.

Yamaha: Quartararo “understood the weight of his words”
Yamaha: Quartararo “understood the weight of his words”
© Gold and Goose

Monster Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli has confirmed the factory held a meeting with Fabio Quartararo to defuse tensions following the Aragon MotoGP.

Quartararo, who will leave for Honda next season, had told French media he no longer wanted to help develop Yamaha’s V4 after being denied the chance to try the 2027 Pirelli tyres at the upcoming Austrian test.

However, upon arriving at Misano, Quartararo said: “We got a meeting together, everything was sorted out, and everything is pretty normal.”

Speaking to MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard during Friday morning practice, Meregalli confirmed the matter had been discussed.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I think Fabio understood the weight of his words after Aragon GP. We clarified everything yesterday when he arrived, and the most important thing is to work in the most professional way until the end of the year.

“For us, what happened in Aragon is already part of the past, and we are really focused to try to just maximise what we can do from here to the end of the season.

“We will not change our way to work. As soon we will have updates, Fabio will have them. For us, it's our way to work. Also in the past, we have we always worked in this way, and we will continue to finish this season in our way.”

Meregalli also explained Yamaha’s reasoning for not allowing Quartararo to join the Austrian Pirelli test.

“About the test in Austria, I think we were available to let our departing rider test the Pirellis if everybody were going to do that. At the end, it's not like this, and we fixed our plan in a different way," he said.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Yamaha is expected to field next year's Pramac line-up of Toprak Razgatlioglu and rookie Izan Guevara during the second 850cc/Pirelli test for MotoGP race riders.

Like Quartararo, Yamaha's new factory team riders, Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura, both currently at Aprilia, are expected to miss the test.

Quartararo, who finished last at Aragon, was ninth fastest and the top Yamaha during FP1 at Misano.

Tags:

Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Yamaha
Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo “understood the weight of his words” after Aragon MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP Feature
The 2027 MotoGP rider line-up and rumours so far
Izan Guevara and Toprak Razgatlioglu will form Pramac Yamaha's 2027 rider line-up (Yamaha).
MotoGP News
Podcast: Can Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha survive the rest of MotoGP 2026?
Crash MotoGP Podcast
MotoGP News
“Focus on 850” - Toprak Razgatlioglu ‘doesn’t care’ if Yamaha brings engine update
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo unfazed by reduced MotoGP testing ahead of Honda move
Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Luca Marini (Honda), Alex Rins (Yamaha), 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘Follow Miller’s example’ - Yamaha hits back at Fabio Quartararo as tensions flare
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
‘For personal reasons’ - Fabio Quartararo won’t help with Yamaha development anymore
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP News
‘No problem of trust’ - Ducati responds to Pecco Bagnaia’s “old things” comment
4m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
30m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi leads MotoGP Practice at Misano
39m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo “understood the weight of his words” after Aragon MotoGP
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez beats Marco Bezzecchi in Misano MotoGP FP1
5h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
di Giannantonio: “I need to nail it, Marc is amazing at this”
6h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez.
MotoGP News
2026 Misano MotoGP practice today: Start times and how to watch
6h ago
Marc Marquez wins 2025 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Gresini unveils Marco Simoncelli MotoGP tribute livery for Misano
20h ago
Gresini's Misano tribute livery
MotoGP News
“Nothing to lose” - Pedro Acosta “taking more risks” in pursuit of KTM MotoGP win
21h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“This is MotoGP”- Martin, Bezzecchi react to Marc Marquez injury photo
22h ago
Bezzecchi, Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.