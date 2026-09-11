Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo “understood the weight of his words” after Aragon MotoGP

Monster Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli has confirmed the factory held a meeting with Fabio Quartararo to defuse tensions following the Aragon MotoGP.

Quartararo, who will leave for Honda next season, had told French media he no longer wanted to help develop Yamaha’s V4 after being denied the chance to try the 2027 Pirelli tyres at the upcoming Austrian test.

However, upon arriving at Misano, Quartararo said: “We got a meeting together, everything was sorted out, and everything is pretty normal.”

Speaking to MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard during Friday morning practice, Meregalli confirmed the matter had been discussed.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I think Fabio understood the weight of his words after Aragon GP. We clarified everything yesterday when he arrived, and the most important thing is to work in the most professional way until the end of the year.

“For us, what happened in Aragon is already part of the past, and we are really focused to try to just maximise what we can do from here to the end of the season.

“We will not change our way to work. As soon we will have updates, Fabio will have them. For us, it's our way to work. Also in the past, we have we always worked in this way, and we will continue to finish this season in our way.”

Meregalli also explained Yamaha’s reasoning for not allowing Quartararo to join the Austrian Pirelli test.

“About the test in Austria, I think we were available to let our departing rider test the Pirellis if everybody were going to do that. At the end, it's not like this, and we fixed our plan in a different way," he said.

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Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Yamaha is expected to field next year's Pramac line-up of Toprak Razgatlioglu and rookie Izan Guevara during the second 850cc/Pirelli test for MotoGP race riders.

Like Quartararo, Yamaha's new factory team riders, Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura, both currently at Aprilia, are expected to miss the test.

Quartararo, who finished last at Aragon, was ninth fastest and the top Yamaha during FP1 at Misano.