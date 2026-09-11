Marc Marquez beats Marco Bezzecchi in Misano MotoGP FP1

Marc Marquez was fastest in FP1 at the San Marino Grand Prix

Marc Marquez was fastest in FP1 at Misano
Marc Marquez was fastest in FP1 at Misano
© Gold and Goose

Ducati’s Marc Marquez snatched top spot from Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi to lead FP1 at the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix.

The heavy rain on Thursday for the pre-event day at the Misano World Circuit gave way to dry conditions on Friday morning for the opening 45-minute practice of the weekend.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi spent much of the session leading the way, but would be beaten at the chequered flag by seven-time world champion Marc Marquez.

The pair, now emerging as the favourites in the championship battle, were split by just 0.060s at the end of FP1.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Championship leader Jorge Martin was eighth, albeit just 0.267s off the pace on the second of the factory team Aprilias.

After five minutes of running, Bezzecchi led the way with a 1m34.381s, which he quickly improved to a 1m32.025s.

With just over 20 minutes remaining, Bezzecchi strengthened his grip on top spot with a 1m31.988s, before posting a 1m31.872s.

Marquez then took over with 15 minutes remaining on a 1m31.680s.

Bezzecchi went faster still with five minutes to go on a 1m31.647s, which he improved to a 1m31.528s as the session neared its end.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

But this wouldn’t be enough to keep him fastest of all in FP1, as Marquez produced a 1m31.468s. on his final flying lap to beat his Aprilia rival.

Both riders stayed on the same medium rear throughout the session. Marquez did change to a soft front, though he did put 12 laps on it, while Bezzecchi was on a 14-lap-old medium.

Raul Fernandez jumped up to third on the Trackhouse Aprilia with a 1m31.601s, while Alex Marquez was fourth on the Gresini Ducati.

Johann Zarco was fifth on the LCR Honda after switching to a fresh soft front late on, beating KTM’s Pedro Acosta and factory Honda rider Luca Marini, who both did the same.

Acosta was one of two riders to crash during FP1, with the Spaniard going down at Turn 1 10 minutes into the session.

Pramac Yamaha rider Jack Miller was the other, after he suffered a bizarre fall on his first out-lap at the start of FP1.

Martin headed Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and VR46 Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio to round out the top 10.

Pecco Bagnaia’s struggles continued on the factory Ducati, as he was 18th and almost a second off the pace of his team-mate Marc Marquez.

Full 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix FP1 results

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Marc Marquez
Marco Bezzecchi
Marc Marquez beats Marco Bezzecchi in Misano MotoGP FP1
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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