Marc Marquez "wasn’t angry" over Ducati footage, "my decision to continue" in MotoGP

Marc Marquez “wasn’t angry” with the Ducati MotoGP footage that prompted the reigning champion to reveal the extent of his shoulder damage - "my decision" to race on despite such injuries.

“It’s my decision” - Marc Marquez on racing with arm limitations
“It’s my decision” - Marc Marquez on racing with arm limitations
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez insists he “wasn’t angry” that Ducati broadcast his "no control" Silverstone arm revelation, even though it prompted him to publicly reveal the full extent of his injuries.

After a double victory at Aragon, the reigning nine-time world champion surprised by posting a gym photo revealing the muscle loss and scarring around his repeatedly injured right arm and shoulder.

A few days later, Marquez's surgeon Samuel Antuña explained the impact of the injuries during an extensive interview with El Periódico:

“[Marquez’s] biggest problem is that he has lost bicep strength [after the Indonesia 2025 accident]… The expression that Marc is currently riding with one and a half arms accurately reflects the current state of his right arm.”

Marc Marquez shows right shoulder in gym (@MarcMarquez93 Instagram).
Marc Marquez shows right shoulder in gym (@MarcMarquez93 Instagram).

"I wasn't angry"

Posting the photo and giving his doctor permission to speak publicly about his condition was a major change from Marquez’s usual approach of concealing any sign of weakness.

The catalyst had been the Silverstone edition of the Inside Ducati YouTube series, where Marquez was filmed telling the team: “I was at risk of crashing. I had no control over my right arm.”

Marc Marquez said on Thursday at Misano: “At Silverstone, I didn’t speak [to the media] about my arm. But then Ducati did their job, and in the Inside [Ducati video] I was talking about the arm.

“I heard that I was angry [it had been broadcast]. No, I wasn't angry because it’s content that the fans really like.

“But then in Aragon again came the questions about my arm.

“I was tired of answering, and after the GP I said to my team, I want to find a solution.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I found the correct way [the photo and interview]. Because it was my idea. Always [my management team] give me feedback, but it’s something personal.

“It’s the best way to stop the question mark.

“My physical condition is like it is. Still, I’m enjoying. Still, I feel competitive. With what I have, I try to do my maximum every weekend.”

While the photo showed the exact toll that seven surgeries - the most recent in May - have taken on his right arm and shoulder, Marquez, who has re-signed with Ducati until the end of 2028, stressed that racing remains his choice and passion.

“The best Marc would be 20 years old with the experience of now! But it’s impossible,” Marquez said.

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“Now, with the situation I have, I put much more effort into trying to survive in MotoGP.

“Because the young riders, and other riders that will arrive, are all are very fast.

“So I need to work more to try to achieve what I want, which is trying to win. Before it was like natural instinct.

“But it’s my decision to continue. No one put a knife here [to my throat] and said, ' You must race!'

“At the moment I’m still more or less competitive, I’m enjoying… I will try to enjoy my passion.”

Whatever his current physical condition, there's no doubt that Marquez remains 'competitive'.

The Spaniard has taken seven wins this year and could mathematically take the MotoGP title lead - for the first time this season - from Aprilia’s Jorge Martin at Misano on Sunday.

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Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Marc Marquez
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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