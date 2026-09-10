Jack Miller’s first words after new Yamaha WorldSBK deal announced

Jack Miller gives his thoughts on his new Yamaha WorldSBK contract

Jack Miller will move to WorldSBK with Yamaha in 2027
Jack Miller will move to WorldSBK with Yamaha in 2027
© Gold and Goose

Jack Miller says “it’s a big pleasure” to continue working with Yamaha in 2027, after signing a multi-year deal to move from MotoGP to World Superbikes.

The four-time MotoGP race winner’s time in the premier class will come to a close at the end of the 2026 season, following two difficult campaigns with Pramac Yamaha.

Ahead of this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix, Yamaha announced it had signed the Australian to its factory World Superbike team for the 2027 campaign.

Commenting on this on Thursday at Misano, Jack Miller said: “Obviously, really happy to announce my future, to have a plan in order for the next couple of years.

Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha.
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha.
© Gold and Goose

“And continuing with a brand like Yamaha, it’s a big pleasure for me to remain in the family, continue working with so many people and build the rapport that we have with a brand like Yamaha.

“It’s been… let’s say, results-wise, I would have liked more over the last two years.

“But at the same time, we’ve had a lot on our plate and we’ve been trying to deal with it, both me as a rider and them as a manufacturer, trying to improve the bike.

“I believe we are making headway, we are on the way we need to be going; it’s just unfortunate our time here in MotoGP working together will stop, but our time in Superbike will begin.

“We tried to do what we could with the M1 and now we’ll try and do what we can with the R1.”

Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

MotoGP calendar presents “dogshit” WorldSBK testing headache

The MotoGP season will finish right at the end of November this year, limiting Miller’s testing programme with Yamaha on the R1.

He says he is looking into possible appearances in the Australian Superbike Championship over the winter to ride the bike, but admits time is limited.

“It’s dogshit,” he said of the MotoGP calendar finish.

“[ASBK runs] over the summer. I’m looking at that. But at the same time, we’re talking about a [WorldSBK]. test maybe the 10th, or there or thereabouts, in December.

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“So, I mean, by the time I do that, go home, there’s 15 days before Christmas.

“And then back to Europe again in January for more testing.

“So, I mean, to try and find some time is going to be hard there.

“But fingers crossed the calendar is a Superbike calendar next year and we can have a little bit of a make-up for the break throughout the year.”

For the time being, Yamaha has made no mention of any plans to have Miller involved in MotoGP testing next year.

Asked if this was something on the table, Miller said: “They have Augusto [Fernandez]. He has a contract. If they need me, I’ll never say no. That’s it.”

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Jack Miller
Jack Miller’s first words after new Yamaha WorldSBK deal announced
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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