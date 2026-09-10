‘We need old things’ - Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati MotoGP struggles ‘my problem’

Pecco Bagnaia is “convinced we don’t need new things” to go faster on the 2026 Ducati MotoGP bike, but admits what he wants for the GP26 won’t come.

The double world champion admitted after a tough Aragon Grand Prix that he is facing “the worst period” of his career, as he struggles with a lack of grip on the GP26.

It’s an issue that has worsened since the summer break, with Pecco Bagnaia crashing out of the British and Aragon races.

Speaking ahead of his home round at Misano’s San Marino Grand Prix, Bagnaia says Ducati is still working to improve its 2026 bike.

Pecco Bagnaia crash, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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However, he says, “I’m quite convinced we need old things” that he knows won’t be possible.

“Like I said in Aragon, it’s surely the worst period because I know I can do better, but I cannot do it,” he said on Thursday at Misano.

“I’m struggling to adapt to this bike, and the last two weekends were very difficult.

“But it is what it is, and we need to rise like we did sometimes already in the past.”

He added: “I think they are working. I’m quite convinced we don’t need new things.

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“I’m quite convinced we need old things.

“But, the bike is this one and other riders are fast with this one, so it’s my problem and I need to adapt to it.”

Team-mate Marc Marquez is currently second in the standings, 19 points from the lead, on the GP26 following his fourth win of the season last time out at Aragon.

Since the beginning of last year, Bagnaia has repeatedly spoken about being able to be more competitive on Ducati’s 2024-spec bike.

On Thursday at Misano, in relation to the step Aprilia has made, he once again spoke of the “potential” that Ducati had with its 2024-spec bike.

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Asked about managing his own frustrations at the situation, Bagnaia said: “I’m human.

“Like I’m doing - working [is how I try to manage the situation].

“Frustration is part of this job. It’s normal.

“It’s impossible not to be frustrated sometimes, and when you want to win, when you want to stay in front, it’s normal that when you are in this situation you get angry, you get frustrated.

“But it’s part of the process, and it will give me motivation to improve.”

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