Brad Binder gets WorldSBK switch as BMW confirms Miguel Oliveira team-mate

BMW has confirmed that Brad Binder will move to its factory WorldSBK team in 2027.

Binder will partner Miguel Oliveira, whose deal to remain with BMW in 2027 was confirmed last week before the French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.

On the same day, Danilo Petrucci confirmed he would not be staying with the Bavarian brand’s factory WorldSBK team next year.

The Italian’s seat has been linked with Binder throughout the summer, and the confirmation of his move to BMW means the German factory will put back together the rider duo that KTM had the last time it won a MotoGP race in 2022.

Binder will move to BMW and WorldSBK after seven seasons with KTM's factory MotoGP team. Binder won two races in his first two seasons in the premier class, as well as a Sprint in Jerez in 2023, but since 2024 his form has slid and he hasn't stood on the podium since the first race of that season in Qatar.

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Brad Binder, 2026 Aragon MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“We are delighted to welcome Brad [Binder] to the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family,” said Sven Blusch, head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport.

“What particularly impresses us is his absolute determination to start a new chapter in WorldSBK.

“His goal is clear: he wants to fight for the world championship title.

“First of all, he will need to get accustomed to the BMW M1000 RR and to a new world championship, and we are confident that he will do so quickly.

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“With Brad and Miguel [Oliveira], two former teammates are reunited who complement each other perfectly, both in terms of their personalities and their riding styles. This combination has great potential.”

Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 British MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Blusch added that BMW is continuing to work towards future projects with Danilo Petrucci.

“At the same time, we would like to thank Danilo [Petrucci] for his tremendous commitment. Together, we want to finish the current season strongly and are working towards a future together in other projects.”

The announcement of Binder's move to BMW makes him the second rider this week to confirm a switch to WorldSBK, after Jack Miller's place at the Pata Yamaha team was made official yesterday.

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