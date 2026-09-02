Marc Marquez “would have been first from Turn 1” at Aragon MotoGP

Marc Marquez felt he would have led every lap at the Aragon MotoGP without the ride-height mistake.

Marc Marquez confident he would have led every lap at the Aragon MotoGP.
Marc Marquez confident he would have led every lap at the Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez believed he would have repeated his Sprint performance by leading every lap of Sunday’s Aragon MotoGP - without his ride-height device error.

In the latest Inside Ducati YouTube video, Marc Marquez is filmed telling his team in parc ferme:

“I made a big mistake… At the start I didn’t disengage the rear device.

“Otherwise, I would have been first from corner one.

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“I was so focused that as soon as I came out of Turn 1… I understood immediately [what had happened].

“Until Turn 8 I couldn’t do anything.”

Marquez later explained to the media that the Desmosedici’s start procedure means “on the warm-up lap, on the back straight, normally you activate [the ride height device], and then you need to remember to deactivate it for the start” so it lowers at Turn 1.

Instead, Marquez left a trail of sparks as his bike grounded at Turn 2, sending him wide before recovering to second place behind Marco Bezzecchi by the end of the opening lap.

The reigning champion then launched a race-winning pass at the chicane on lap six of 23, triggering a bar-to-bar drag race with the Aprilia along the following straight.

Aragon MotoGP Race Lap Times: Top six riders.
Aragon MotoGP Race Lap Times: Top six riders.
© Peter McLaren

Marquez prevailed, while Bezzecchi also lost out to KTM’s Pedro Acosta.

Acosta remained in touch with his future team-mate until Marquez broke away between laps 13 and 16 (see chart above).

“I was managing the tyre, then with ten laps to go I decided to push,” Marquez adds in parc ferme.

“I was afraid of the front [tyre wear].

“For me the changes [to the bike] were better, more balanced. “

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Back in the garage after the podium celebrations, Marquez concludes: “Aragon had to be done like this.”

Marquez, who struggled at the previous Silverstone round, is now second in the world championship, 19 points behind Aprilia’s Jorge Martin.

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Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Ducati
Marc Marquez “would have been first from Turn 1” at Aragon MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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