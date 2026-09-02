2027 MotoGP pre-season testing dates revealed, Sepang shortened

MotoGP has announced the dates and locations for the 2027 pre-season tests, ahead of the opening round of the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

After a post-season test at Valencia on 1 December, Sepang and Buriram will again host the three pre-season tests, beginning as usual with the Shakedown for rookies and test riders in late January.

However, both Sepang outings, the Shakedown and following Official Test, have been reduced from three days to two, with no break in-between. That means two fewer days of potential track time for the rookies ahead of the opening MotoGP race.

The other main change is that the final test at Buriram, scene of the season opener on 5-7 March, will be held much earlier than before.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Buriram test. © Gold and Goose

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Rather than taking place in the run-up to the race weekend, the Thai test will instead be held one month earlier, on 6-7 February.

It is thought the MotoGP manufacturers requested the earlier final test to allow more time for machine modifications ahead of the opening race.

Engine homologation and initial aero packages will again be frozen at round one.

However, with all manufacturers starting the 850cc era in the same B concession ranking, Yamaha and Honda - currently in rank D - must also lock in their initial 2027 engine designs.

Concession status will then be reviewed at the summer break.

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Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sepang test. © Gold and Goose

The full winter testing schedule is as follows:

2027 MotoGP pre-season testing schedule:

Valencia Test: 1 December, 2026

Sepang Shakedown Test: 29-30 January, 2027*

Sepang Test: 31 January-1 February, 2027

Buriram Test: 6-7 February, 2027

*Dani Holgado, David Alonso and Izan Guevara are confirmed 2027 MotoGP rookies, set to be joined by Nicolo Bulega and Senna Agius.

2027 MotoGP season opener:

Thai Grand Prix: 5-7 March, 2027

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The MotoGP pre-season launch will take place in Rio on 21 February.

The full 2027 MotoGP world championship calendar is yet to be revealed.

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2027 Moto2/Moto3 pre-season testing schedule:

Moto2 will have one private test and one official test. Moto3 will have one official test. All outings will take place at Jerez.

Moto2 Private Test: 16-17 February, 2027.

Moto3 Official Test: 18-19 February, 2027.

Moto2 Official Test, 20-21 February, 2027.