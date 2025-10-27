Franco Morbidelli: “Nothing really matters” after Moto3 incident

Franco Morbidelli’s fourth place in the Malaysian MotoGP was overshadowed by concern for injured Moto3 riders Jose Antonio Rueda and Noah Dettwiler.

Aftermath of Rueda and Dettwiler Moto3 sighting lap incident, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Aftermath of Rueda and Dettwiler Moto3 sighting lap incident, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli’s best MotoGP finish since Misano was overshadowed by concern for injured Moto3 riders Jose Antonio Rueda and Noah Dettwiler at Sepang.

The VR46 Ducati rider claimed fourth place in Sunday’s Malaysian Grand Prix, narrowly missing his first podium since Qatar.

But his focus was elsewhere after Rueda and Dettwiler were involved in a frightening collision on the Moto3 sighting lap, which saw both riders airlifted to hospital.

“A solid race after a difficult weekend in Australia, but now my main worry is on the two guys that had an accident early in the day,” Morbidelli said.

“I'm really worried about what's going on. Hopefully, everything is okay, or as okay as possible.”

Morbidelli admitted that the incident made it difficult to concentrate ahead of his own race, where he slipped from third to sixth early on before fighting back to within 0.6s of Joan Mir.

“Nothing really matters compared to what these guys are going through at the moment. We should all wait and hope for the best,” he said.

An official update subsequently confirmed that Rueda, who struck the back of Dettwiler’s bike at high speed, “is awake and alert, with a suspected hand fracture and a number of contusions.”

“And Noah? No news yet,” added Morbidelli. “Jose is well, so I'm happy. Let's wait for some news on Noah.”

Dettwiler’s CIP team later confirmed that the 20-year-old remains in a serious condition and “will need to undergo multiple surgeries.”

Morbidelli’s team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio echoed his concern after finishing sixth in the Grand Prix.

“I really wish that the Moto3 guys are OK,” said di Giannantonio. “These things in our sport should never happen, and it's always a tough one.

“My prayers and my thoughts and hopes are with them now.”

Peter McLaren

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Franco Morbidelli: “Nothing really matters” after Moto3 incident at Malaysian MotoGPMotoGP EditorTwitter, Instagram Lewis Larkam

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Franco Morbidelli: “Nothing really matters” after Moto3 incident at Malaysian MotoGPF1 EditorLinkedIn, Twitter Connor McDonagh

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Franco Morbidelli: “Nothing really matters” after Moto3 incident at Malaysian MotoGPF1 JournalistX Lewis Duncan
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
Franco Morbidelli: “Nothing really matters” after Moto3 incident at Malaysian MotoGPJournalistX, LinkedIn Alex Whitworth

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Franco Morbidelli: “Nothing really matters” after Moto3 incident at Malaysian MotoGPJournalistX, LinkedIn Jordan MorelandJordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer. Franco Morbidelli: “Nothing really matters” after Moto3 incident at Malaysian MotoGPSocial Media ManagerTwitter, LinkedIn Derry Munikartono

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Franco Morbidelli: “Nothing really matters” after Moto3 incident at Malaysian MotoGPIndonesian EditorTwitter, LinkedIn Rachit Thukral

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Franco Morbidelli: “Nothing really matters” after Moto3 incident at Malaysian MotoGPJournalist

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli: “Nothing really matters” after Moto3 incident
32m ago
Aftermath of Rueda and Dettwiler Moto3 sighting lap incident, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton feels singled out by ‘kind of nuts’ F1 penalty
3h ago
Hamilton's podium streak with Ferrari goes on
F1 News
Why Lewis Hamilton was punished - and Max Verstappen wasn't - in clash
3h ago
Hamilton and Verstappen renewed their famous F1 rivalry
F1 News
FIA address Liam Lawson’s marshal near-miss and controversial VSC at Mexico City GP
3h ago
Liam Lawson
F1 News
Max Verstappen highlights McLaren advantage that gave him “no chance” in Mexico
4h ago
Max Verstappen

More News

F1 News
'No reason for it!' - Jacques Villeneuve blasts "embarrassing" VSC
4h ago
Sainz stopped in the final sector
F1 News
Oscar Piastri reveals driving style rethink as slump continues at Mexico City GP
5h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Max Verstappen-esque ‘strength’ spotted in F1’s new title leader
5h ago
Norris celebrates his victory in Mexico
F1 News
Lando Norris on receiving end of heavy boos after Mexico win
5h ago
Norris was booed by the crowd in Mexico City
F1 News
F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix
5h ago
Norris leads the championship for the first time since April