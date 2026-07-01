Sepang signs new deal to remain on MotoGP calendar

The Malaysian MotoGP will remain at Sepang until at least 2031 after a new five-year contract extension was officially confirmed.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP.
2025 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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The Malaysian Grand Prix will remain on the MotoGP calendar until at least 2031 after the signing of a new five-year deal.

Malaysia hosted its first grand prix in 1991, remaining at Shah Alam circuit until one season in Johor in 1998.

The event then moved to the new Sepang Circuit in 1999, where it has remained.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP.
2025 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"We are delighted that the Government has granted full approval at the Cabinet Meeting on 15 April 2026 for the renewal of MotoGP Malaysia from 2027 to 2031," said Minister of Youth and Sports, YB Dr. Mohammed Taufiq Johari.

"This renewal goes beyond securing Malaysia’s place on the MotoGP global calendar. It reflects our commitment to strengthening Malaysia’s position as a leading motorsports destination while creating opportunities through economic growth, talent development and industry expansion. 

"More importantly, MotoGP Malaysia has become a platform that brings Malaysians together, strengthens our sense of national pride and continues to stand as Malaysia’s longest-running international sporting event since its first edition in 1991."

Sepang MotoGP test.
Sepang MotoGP test.
© Gold and Goose

Sepang also hosts two pre-season tests, the Shakedown and Official test, as well as this year's official pre-season launch. The circuit is also a popular private testing venue.

"Malaysia is an important market for MotoGP, where we have a strong fanbase and have seen the positive economic impact of MotoGP increase year-on-year," said MotoGP CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

"Now, we aim to grow both exponentially. Sepang is a fantastic home for our sport – well-connected to one of the world’s truly global cities: Kuala Lumpur, the host city for our unforgettable 2026 Season Launch. 

"Great racing, local passion and international appeal create an unforgettable event every year in Malaysia and we look forward to returning until 2031."

The 2026 Malaysian MotoGP will be held on Sunday, 1 November.

Sepang signs new deal to remain on MotoGP calendar
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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