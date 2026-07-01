Cal Crutchlow confirmed for German MotoGP

Cal Crutchlow has been confirmed with LCR Honda for next weekend's German MotoGP.

The 40-year-old came out of retirement to rejoin his former team after Johann Zarco suffered serious knee ligament injuries at Catalunya.

Due to the risk of infection, the Frenchman is still awaiting surgery.

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Crutchlow is yet to score a point in four appearances, but qualified ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu at Assen last weekend before finishing just behind Yamaha wildcard Augusto Fernandez in the Sprint.

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The Sachsenring round takes place from 10-12 July before the MotoGP summer break, which ends with Crutchlow's home race at Silverstone, should Zarco still be unfit.

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"A month now!" Zarco posted recently on social media. "I am happy to train again, I can't deny that I begin to miss my team, miss my bike and miss my world!

"As long as there is a risk of infection, I cannot risk having surgery.

"But time isn't lost because the work done on my knee before the surgery will help me even after it! So I still need to wait a bit. In the meantime, my guitar skills are improving, and it's lovely to share peaceful time with family."

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