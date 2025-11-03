Thailand ‘concludes negotiations’ for new MotoGP contract

Thailand set to extend MotoGP contract, despite Somkiat Chantra moving to WorldSBK.

2025 Thai MotoGP
2025 Thai MotoGP

Thailand’s MotoGP rider, Somkiat Chantra, may be moving to WorldSBK for 2026, but the country has ‘successfully concluded’ a new five-year deal to host the grand prix world championship.

That’s according to a report in The Nation, which says the new agreement, running from 2027 to 2031, will soon be submitted to the Thai Cabinet for approval.

Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT} Governor Kongsak Yodmani said the new deal includes ‘a slight increase’ in the licensing fee, but ‘emphasised that Thailand’s rate remains competitive compared with other host nations’.

Previous speculation suggested that the Buriram MotoGP round was under threat due to Thailand's F1 ambitions.

After initially hosting WorldSBK, Buriram’s Chang International Circuit held the first Thai MotoGP in 2018.

Aside from covid cancellations in 2020-2021, the track has remained on the grand prix calendar ever since, moving to the coveted role of season-opener for 2025 and 2026.

This year’s event pulled in a weekend crowd of 224,634, including 99,778 on Sunday.

Buriram will host the final 2026 MotoGP pre-season test from February 21-22, the same weekend as Chantra’s Honda WorldSBK debut at Phillip Island.

Marc Marquez will then kick off his title defence in the opening round of the season from February 27 to March 1.

If Thailand's new deal is confirmed, the circuit could host the first-ever 850cc Grand Prix, at the start of the 2027 season.

Provisional 2026 MotoGP calendar

Date

Event

Circuit

01-MarTHAILANDChang International Circuit
22-MarBRAZILAutodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna
29-MarUSACircuit of the Americas
12-AprQATARLusail International Circuit
26-AprSPAINCircuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto
10-MayFRANCELe Mans
17-MayCATALONIACircuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
31-MayITALYAutodromo Internazionale del Mugello
07-JunHUNGARYBalaton Park Circuit
21-JunCZECH REPUBLICAutomotodrom Brno
28-JunNETHERLANDSTT Circuit Assen
12-JulGERMANYSachsenring
09-AugGREAT BRITAINSilverstone Circuit
30-AugARAGONMotorLand Aragon
13-SepSAN MARINOMisano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
20-SepAUSTRIARed Bull Ring-Spielberg
04-OctJAPANMobility Resort Motegi
11-OctINDONESIAPertamina Mandalika International Circuit
25-OctAUSTRALIAPhillip Island
01-NovMALAYSIAPetronas Sepang International Circuit
15-NovPORTUGALAutodromo Internacional do Algarve
22-NovVALENCIACircuit Ricardo Tormo

 

Thailand ‘concludes negotiations’ for new MotoGP contract
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Podcast: What to expect from a forgotten VR46 protege’s MotoGP debut
4m ago
Nicolo Bulega tests Ducati Desmosedici at Jerez
MotoGP News
Miguel Oliveira’s home MotoGP farewell: “I don't know how to explain the emotions”
34m ago
Miguel Oliveira
RR News
Ulster Grand Prix set for sensational return after funding boost
1h ago
MotoGP News
Honda’s current MotoGP form puts it at risk of major benefit loss for 2026 season
2h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Victory to DNF” all part of “fantastic” MotoGP
2h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
“Portimao the perfect place” for Enea Bastianini MotoGP qualifying rebound
3h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Portuguese MotoGP: Start times and how to watch
4h ago
2024 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez: “Natural I’m mentioned as a 2026 MotoGP title contender”
4h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
WSS News
Yamaha announces split with champion Supersport team despite “existing agreement”
5h ago
Can Oncu, Evans Bros Yamaha, 2025 Jerez World Supersport
MotoGP News
Thailand ‘concludes negotiations’ for new MotoGP contract
5h ago
2025 Thai MotoGP