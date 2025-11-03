Thailand ‘concludes negotiations’ for new MotoGP contract

Thailand’s MotoGP rider, Somkiat Chantra, may be moving to WorldSBK for 2026, but the country has ‘successfully concluded’ a new five-year deal to host the grand prix world championship.

That’s according to a report in The Nation, which says the new agreement, running from 2027 to 2031, will soon be submitted to the Thai Cabinet for approval.

Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT} Governor Kongsak Yodmani said the new deal includes ‘a slight increase’ in the licensing fee, but ‘emphasised that Thailand’s rate remains competitive compared with other host nations’.

Previous speculation suggested that the Buriram MotoGP round was under threat due to Thailand's F1 ambitions.

After initially hosting WorldSBK, Buriram’s Chang International Circuit held the first Thai MotoGP in 2018.

Aside from covid cancellations in 2020-2021, the track has remained on the grand prix calendar ever since, moving to the coveted role of season-opener for 2025 and 2026.

This year’s event pulled in a weekend crowd of 224,634, including 99,778 on Sunday.

Buriram will host the final 2026 MotoGP pre-season test from February 21-22, the same weekend as Chantra’s Honda WorldSBK debut at Phillip Island.

Marc Marquez will then kick off his title defence in the opening round of the season from February 27 to March 1.

If Thailand's new deal is confirmed, the circuit could host the first-ever 850cc Grand Prix, at the start of the 2027 season.

Provisional 2026 MotoGP calendar Date Event Circuit 01-Mar THAILAND Chang International Circuit 22-Mar BRAZIL Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna 29-Mar USA Circuit of the Americas 12-Apr QATAR Lusail International Circuit 26-Apr SPAIN Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto 10-May FRANCE Le Mans 17-May CATALONIA Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 31-May ITALY Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello 07-Jun HUNGARY Balaton Park Circuit 21-Jun CZECH REPUBLIC Automotodrom Brno 28-Jun NETHERLANDS TT Circuit Assen 12-Jul GERMANY Sachsenring 09-Aug GREAT BRITAIN Silverstone Circuit 30-Aug ARAGON MotorLand Aragon 13-Sep SAN MARINO Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli 20-Sep AUSTRIA Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 04-Oct JAPAN Mobility Resort Motegi 11-Oct INDONESIA Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit 25-Oct AUSTRALIA Phillip Island 01-Nov MALAYSIA Petronas Sepang International Circuit 15-Nov PORTUGAL Autodromo Internacional do Algarve 22-Nov VALENCIA Circuit Ricardo Tormo